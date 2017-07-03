Menu of the everyday

History museums and archives everywhere share a common dilemma. Our collections tend to be filled with photographs and objects representing the community’s elite, milestone events or things unusual enough to be noteworthy. Meanwhile, the scenes of everyday life tend to be overlooked. That’s one of the reasons I like this photograph so much; Bill’s Super Diner was a popular lunch spot at 607 Hennepin in the late 1960s. But how many of us stop to photograph the café where we grab our morning coffee or the lunch spot where we grab a sandwich on the run? These are the places that make up the fabric of city life, yet are so easily overlooked. The next time you step out to walk the streets or the skyways, take a few moments to document the world around you!

