Your ultimate local gift guide

Visit the Mill City Farmers Market’s Winter Market for your holiday grocery and gift shopping this year.

Shopping local is not only a way to find high quality food and unique presents for your loved ones, but it is also a way to support the 75-plus farmers, food makers and artists at Mill City who are making our community so special.

The Winter Market runs 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 or 15 inside the Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St. The market will be offering recipe sampling and complimentary gift-wrapping at its Dec. 8 and 15 Winter Markets.

Read on to find the perfect local gift for everybody on your nice.

For the host

Uff-dah! Your family and friends put a lot of energy into your comfort and entertainment, so why not give them a gift that will make hosting a little merrier?

Pickled Brussels sprouts, spicy cucumbers, garlic and beets from Martha’s Joy are perfect for a classic relish tray or elegant crudité platter.

A pound of coffee beans directly sourced from Café Palmira provide a buzz any host will love.

Pamper your hosts with handmade sweet basil or citrus cinnamon soaps from Olsen Naturals.

A seasonal wreath or bouquet of flowers from Gold Finch Flower Farm is a lovely way to say “thank you.”

For the cook

Let the foodies in your life indulge with the best, local ingredients this holiday season:

Mushroom butters and dried wild mushrooms from Cherry Tree House Mushrooms

Vibrantly colorful heirloom dried beans from Bean Market

Mouthwatering salami from Red Table Meat Co. paired with goat, sheep cows-milk cheeses from the market’s four farmstead cheese makers

Dried herbs and chilies from Urban Roots and Women’s Environmental Institute to share the flavors of summer

Mill City Farmers Market token gift certificates to buy fresh produce and other ingredients all season long

For the baker

Here in the Mill City, we know that it’s a busy time of year for the bakers out there.

Give a bouquet of “flours” and combine the wide variety of heritage flours, wild rice and pancake mix from Sunrise Flour Mill

Beautiful cherry and maple wood utensils from Crookedwood and Strisby

Whimsical hand-printed tea towels from Crankosaurus Press

Give the baker a night off and buy them a gift box from Very Prairie

For the crafter

Your crafty friends and relatives will appreciate the time and craftsmanship that goes into each one of these beautiful products from our featured artists.

Hand-crafted bracelets, necklaces and rings from five local jewelry makers

Knit hats, mittens, purses and even iPad covers from Barn Swallow Garden

Upcycled mittens, tote bags and more made from vintage fabrics from Sally Fritz Clothing

Luscious Minnesota-grown alpaca yarn and knit goods from The Abbey Alpacas

For the out-of-towner

Share some Minnesota love with a basket full of products that represent our beloved North Coast region.

Loose-leaf herbal teas from Well-Rooted Teas, which are made with native and foraged botanicals (plus, 10 percent of profits going to organizations working to promote and protect our environment)

Delicious maple and fruit syrups from Horner’s Corner

Honey, honeycomb, wax candles and other local bee products from Ames Farm

Unique seasonal jams like brandy apple and chai spiced pear from Serious Jam

A Mill City Farmers Market hoodie, tote bag or hat to show off your favorite market

Remember that many of Mill City Farmers Market’s vendors are part-time during the Winter Market. Visit millcityfarmersmarket.org for vendor profiles and schedules, an interactive vendor map, weekly produce planner and seasonal recipes.