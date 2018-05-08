Grab your favorite tote bag and your grocery list: Mill City Farmers Market opens outside for its 13th season on Saturday, May 5.

Get ready to shop the market’s curated assortment of over 130 farmers, food makers and artists. All of these vendors follow the market’s Sustainability Statement, ensuring all products at the market — from lettuce to a can of jalapeño-ginger kombucha — are sourced with the health of our land, local economy and people in mind.

In 2017, Mill City Farmers Market’s Saturday and Tuesday markets drew in over 115,000 local food enthusiasts, who enjoyed shopping the wide assortment of vendors and the market’s unique programming — including chef-led cooking demonstrations every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., farm-to-table breakfast, dinner and lunch from local restaurants and food trucks, free outdoor yoga classes June through September, live music every week and so much more.

Bring the family! On opening day, actors the Guthrie Theater will be preforming dramatic readings of their favorite children’s books at 9:00 and 9:30 a.m., and the market’s kids’ vegetable tasting club, Power of Produce, will be kicking off for the season. In the program, kids ages 3–12 can taste a seasonal vegetable at the Information Booth and earn a $2 token to spend on produce at the market, empowering them to make healthy choices.

Discover these programs and find all the local ingredients you need for the lettuce wraps recipe below 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturdays. The market, which overlooks the mighty Mississippi River and Stone Arch Bridge, is located in between the Guthrie Theater and the Mill City Museum at 704 S. 2nd St.

Find more healthy, seasonal recipes and learn more about the market at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Lettuce wraps

By market chef Jenny Breen

Serves 4.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons sunflower or other neutral oil, divided

1 small yellow onion*, diced small

8 ounces mushrooms from Cherry Tree House Mushrooms*, chopped small

3 cloves garlic*, minced

1-inch piece ginger, peeled minced (about 1 tablespoon)

3–5 Tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained and chopped small

1 pound chopped chicken thighs or breasts from Sunshine Harvest Farm* or 1 pound crumbled tofu, cooked and set aside

2 Tablespoons tamari or other soy sauce

2 Tablespoons rice vinegar

1 package cooked soba noodles from Dumpling & Strand* or 2 cups cooked rice

2 small or 1 large heads lettuce*

About 6 green onions*, sliced thinly

1-2 medium carrots*, grated

Red pepper flakes, to serve

*Ingredient available at Mill City Farmers Market

Method

Heat sesame oil and 1 teaspoon neutral oil in skillet. Add onions and sauté 2 minutes. Add mushrooms, garlic and ginger and sauté another 2–3 minutes.

Add hoisin sauce, water chestnuts, cooked meat or tofu, tamari and rice vinegar and combine to heat through. Mix with cooked noodles or rice.

Open each lettuce leaf and place two spoonfuls of filling inside. Garnish with grated carrots, green onions and red pepper flakes.