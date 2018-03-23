Six tips for natural skin care

Body Bliss booth

Temperatures in Minneapolis are on the rise, but dry winter skin is still an issue for many northerners after a long winter. Local skincare experts Denise Olsen of Olsen Naturals and Judith Shell of Body Bliss share their expert winter skin scare tips below.

1. Turn down the water temperature when you bathe

Hot showers and baths feel great in the winter, but they strip necessary oils from our skin. Also, try filtering chlorinated bath water and taking fewer showers to allow your skin to retain its natural oils.

2. Moisturize immediately after bathing

Damp skin will seal more moisture into your skin. Try Olsen Natural’s Healing Body Butter made with organic, raw, unrefined oils and butters and nutrients for dry skin.

3. Choose natural products and moisturizers with skin-pampering ingredients

Over-the-counter products often have petroleum-based ingredients that can further dry your skin. Your face will benefit most from oil-based rather than water based products. Judith recommends her Moisturizing & Soothing Cream Soap made with avocado, coconut and fresh heavy cream followed by her Hand & Body Crème full of organic fruit extracts

4. Oils work beautifully as facial cleansers

Oil dissolves dirt and make-up without stripping your own oils from your skin. Simply wipe a soft cloth with few drops of oil over your skin and rinse with water. Denise recommends her Olive Lavender Cleansing Oil for dry skin, Almond Orange Cleansing Oil for combination skin, and Grapeseed Orange Cleansing Oil for oily and acne-prone skin.

5. Don’t forget to exfoliate

Once or twice a week it is good to slough off dead skin cells that inhibit absorption of moisturizers. Try Body Bliss’ Konjac Facial Sponge and Charcoal Detoxifying Gel to cleanse, smooth and revitalize your winter skin.

6. Drink lots of water and eat antioxidant-rich foods

Your skin needs hydration from the inside out. Keeping hydrated and eating fruits and vegetables full of antioxidants keep your skin at its best. Try the recipe below for a bright bean and squash stew with citrus and tomato salsa for winter antioxidant boost.

For more product recommendations and natural skin care advice, visit Denise and Judith at Mill City Farmer’s Market’s upcoming Winter Market 10 a.m.–1 p.m. March 24 inside the Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St.

Learn more at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

BRAZILIAN BEAN AND SQUASH STEW

Market chef Nettie Colón

Serves 2-4.

Ingredients

1/2 Tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped finely

1 small carrot, chopped finely

1 red bell pepper, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups cooked black beans

1 medium winter squash (such as butternut); peeled, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes

3 cups water

Salt to taste

Salsa garnish

1 medium tomato, diced

1/4 of a medium red onion, diced

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Zest & juice of half an orange

1 teaspoon olive oil

Method

Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil. Add onion, carrot and bell pepper. Sauté on medium-low heat until the vegetables are soft, about 5–10 minutes. Add garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add cumin, paprika and oregano. Stir for about 20 seconds.

Add the cooked beans, squash, water and salt. Bring the stew to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered 30–45 minutes or until most the liquid has evaporated.

Combine salsa ingredients in a small bowl and serve on top of the stew. You can serve this dish with cornbread and/or shredded pork, chicken or turkey.