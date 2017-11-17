Drink your sauerkraut?

Submitted photo

A new product is hitting the tables at the Mill City Farmers Market’s indoor winter market — and just in time for a digestive boost during the rich holiday eating season!

Adrienne Logsdon of Kiss My Cabbage is introducing probiotic sippers, which are packed with the same health benefits of her lacto-fermented sauerkrauts and kimchis. These sippers have a bold and spicy ginger flavor and come in convenient bottles perfect for traveling or sipping at home.

Like other raw cultures, these probiotic sippers contain nonpathogenic “friendly bacteria.” Not only are these little organisms friendly, they are extremely beneficial to our digestion and immune system and are said to have anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties. Bacteria in the digestive tract also aid in breaking down components like lactose and starches, which is good news for those who are sensitive to dairy and gluten.

Adrienne is no stranger to these health benefits. She first started making sauerkraut one year when fellow Mill City Farmers Market vendor, Burning River Farm, had a bumper crop of cabbage.

Adrienne figured that it wasn’t right to keep all that goodness just between a few friends and farm hands — everyone deserved to be able to eat it! So she started Kiss My Cabbage to sell the kraut to the public and educate others about raw cultures and their health benefits.

If you’re not eager to drink your daily dose of friendly bacteria, try the recipe below that uses Adrienne’s sauerkraut and fresh goat cheese from the Mill City Farmers Market in a Ukrainian dumpling called vareniki.

Vareniki are closely related to the Polish pierogi. They make great appetizers for winter holidays or just warm snacks during the cold months.

You can pick up the local ingredients you need for this recipe at the Mill City Farmers Market’s upcoming winter markets, located inside the Mill City Museum from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and additional Saturdays through the end of April. Learn more at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Ukrainian vareniki dumplings

By chef Nick Schneider

Ingredients

Filling

1/2 cup sauerkraut (regular, coriander or caraway juniper from Kiss My Cabbage)

1 pound goat cheese (fresh chevre or semi soft goat cheese from Singing Hills Dairy)

Dough

1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour (from Sunrise Flour Mill)

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 cup sour cream

Method

Mince the sauerkraut and drain it slightly before mixing in the goat cheese. Set aside.

To make the dough, sift together the flour and salt and set aside. In a separate bowl, mix together the sour cream, oil and egg. Add this mixture to the flour mixture. Mix with paddle for 3 minutes or knead by hand for 5–6 minutes. If the dough is sticky add extra flour. Rest dough covered for 30 minutes.

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured work surface. Using a metal cutter, cut into circles sized according to the size dumpling you want. Fill each piece of dough with a little filling covering the center but leaving enough room on the edges to seal. Seal by pressing with tines of a fork or using fingers. Set on a floured tray until cooking.

To cook the vareniki, have a pot of boiling salted water ready. I use 1 quart of water per serving, approximately. Add the dumplings, boil for 2–3 minutes or until the dumplings float, which won’t take long for a small batch. Remove with slotted spoon to a sauté pan with melted butter and sautéed onions.