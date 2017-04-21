Minnesota-grown spring greens

It is springtime in Minnesota, and even though it snowed the first week of April, farmers across the state have lots of greens and other vegetables to bring to the city!

Many farmers beat the weather by planting crops in greenhouses as early as February to harvest in early spring. At Mill City Farmers Market’s indoor winter market on April 8th, farmers brought Minnesota-grown arugula, beets, carrots, cilantro, chickweed, lettuce, kale, microgreens, mushrooms, mustard greens, nettles, pac choi, parsley, potatoes, radishes, spring onions, Swiss chard and turnips.

Pam Benike, owner of Prairie Hollow Farm, is one of the farmers who vends at the Mill City Farmers Markets indoor winter markets. Not too far from Rochester in Elgin, Pam, her sons, Isaiah and Jonathan, and her daughter, Bethany, grow fresh greens and vegetables throughout our Minnesota winters in their greenhouses.

Isaiah, who re-established vegetable farming at the organic dairy farm almost a decade ago, added a greenhouse to the property in 2008 and a second one in 2010 as a way to extend the growing season for the farm. With only sunshine and angles of the glass walls, the greenhouses are heated to an impressive 75 degrees every day!

With these greenhouses and the farm’s storage crops, Prairie Hollow Farm sustains Mill City Farmers Market shoppers and its CSA (community-supported agriculture) members with local food all winter long.

Mill City Farmers Market’s final indoor market of the winter season is 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 inside the Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St. In addition to local spring vegetables you can also find fresh bread, pasta, farmstead cheese, pasture-raised local meat, ceramics, jewelry and delicious breakfast and lunch.

The Mill City Farmers Market’s outdoor season opens Saturday, May 6 and will host over 60 local farmers and vendors, live music and lots of educational programming, including its free weekly Mill City Cooks cooking classes.

For more information please visit millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Spring greens with miso dressing and toasted almonds

By market chef Jenny Breen

Serves 8–10

Ingredients

For the salad

2 pounds assorted greens (such as arugula, mustard or spinach), well washed and dried

2 medium onions or 2 washed leeks sliced

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 inch ginger, peeled and minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

2 cups sliced or crushed almonds, toasted

For the miso dressing:

1/3 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

2 tablespoons stone ground mustard

½ cup miso paste

2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

1/3 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons tamari

Method

In a saucepan, heat the oils over medium heat, add onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes until soft, then add garlic and ginger. Add the greens handful by handful, stirring constantly. Sauté until all the greens are added and they have wilted into a bright green, about 2 minutes. Remove immediately from heat and place in a large bowl. Allow the mixture to cool, add the toasted almonds. In a small bowl, whisk together all the dressing ingredients. Toss dressing with the vegetable mixture.