Thanksgiving and more

MCAD Art Sale

For the aspiring art buyer, there’s no better introduction than the art sale at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design, featuring work by current students and recent graduates. These are the artists of the future, including some who may have work that will be worth quite a bit more than what you can purchase at this sale. It’s been an annual tradition for 21 years and a great opportunity to nab some emerging artists and designers at the beginning of their careers.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15 and 16; 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17

Where: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $150 Thursday, $25 in advance and $30 at the door Friday. Free Saturday.

Info: mcad.edu

‘Antigone’

Young, pre-professional performers from the Children’s Theatre Company’s Theatre Arts Training program add a bit of Riot Grrrl to ancient Greek theater in their rendition of “Antigone” by Sophocles, directed by Katherine Pardue. Think of it as a mix of 441 B.C. meets the 1990s, with a feminist punch.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday–Saturday, Nov. 15–17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

Cost: $10

Info: childrenstheatre.org

Home Fires Burning: True Stories that Happened Here

Storyteller Amy Salloway has put together an evening of performances by some of the top storytellers and solo performers in the city, including the legendary Heidi Arneson, 2017 SlamMN Grand Champion Gregory Picket and Jessica Zuehlke, co-author of the wildly popular “Church Basement Ladies” shows. Each of the performers takes on the theme of place, reflecting on what sounds, smells and people connect us to home. After the scheduled performers, the evening concludes with an open mic, when audience members can share their own stories that show their connections to a particular place.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 16

Where: Hennepin History Museum, 2303 3rd Ave. S

Cost: $8 member, $10 general

Info: hennepinhistory.org

Holidazzle

Minneapolis’s festival of lights is upon us, as Holidazzle once again returns to Loring Park. Whether you are there to see Santa, go for a free skate, see the fireworks, watch musical performances, keep warm by a bonfire or enjoy wild rice and cranberry sausages galore, there’s something for everyone. New this year is the “Thwing,” an interactive multi-person swing, downtown sleigh rides down Nicollet Mall, Alpacas and other rescue animals, s’more stations and much more.

When: Thursdays–Sundays, Nov. 23—Dec. 23

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St.

Cost: Free

Info: holidazzle.com

‘Freedom Daze’

Twin Cities-based playwright Aamera Siddiqui’s play, “Freedom Daze,” takes a look at how the Muslim ban came to be. Directed by Suzy Messerole, the work touches on the wave of Islamophobia that has washed over the United States in recent years. Based on true stories, the multimedia performance is sure to be thought provoking.

When: Nov. 29–Dec. 9

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave.

Cost: $20 in advance, $24 at the door

Info: southerntheater.org

Thanksgiving

Maybe you don’t celebrate Thanksgiving or don’t have a big meal planned or maybe, after spending time with family, you just want to get out of the house. No problem: There are plenty of entertainment offerings on the Thanksgiving Day and all through the weekend. Whether it’s music, dance or a drag-filled brunch, check out these options happening in Minneapolis.

The Big Wu Annual Thanksgiving Show

After the big meal, get your body moving to jam band The Big Wu, who have been ricking since the 1990s.

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 22

Where: 917 Cedar Ave.

Cost: $10 advance, $12 door

Info: cabooze.com

Thanksgiving with Regina Williams

Regina Williams’ incredible singing chops match her magnetic stage presence for this Thanksgiving performance.

When: 7 p.m.–10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22

Where: 1010 Nicollet Mall

Cost: $25–$35

Info: dakotacooks.com

Janelle Monáe + Lizzo Drag Brunch

The long holiday weekend means more time for brunching, and what better way than with drag performers and the music of Janelle Monáe and Lizzo brought to you by Union Rooftop and Flipphone, starring Sasha R. Cassadine and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumnus Jaidynn Diore Fierce.

When: 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 23

Where: Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $11

Info: flipphoneevents.com

Choreographer’s Evening

2017 Guggenheim fellow Pramila Vasudevan has been picked as this year’s curator of the Walker Art Center’s Choreographer’s Evening, a post-Thanksgiving dance tradition featuring choreographers of all different styles and backgrounds.

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24

Where: The Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $25

Info: walkerart.org