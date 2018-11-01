Election Day and more

Drag Story Hour

It’s drag for kids with Drag Story Hour, a fun, glittery, LGBT friendly and family friendly event that inspires the imagination. Emily Zimmer (aka Old Man Zimmer) and Pedro Pablo Lander (aka Doña Pepa) lead a magical morning of performances, stories, songs and fabulousness in this gender-fluid event. Special guest Utica Queen won the Drag Superstar contest last May in an event put on by popular local DJ Flip Phone. It’s an all-ages experience and free as part of the Walker Art Center’s Free First Saturdays.

When: 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: Free

Info: walkerart.org

‘Maple and Vine’

Take a step back into the 1950s when a husband and wife, ill at ease by their fast-paced, 21st century lives, meet a stranger who persuades them to ditch the present and take a step into the past with the Society for Dynamic Obsolescence. This play, written by Pulitzer Prize-nominated playwright Jordan Harrison, gets a local production by new company The BAND Group, co-directed by Adrian Lopez-Balbontin and Todd O’Dowd. The audience will be placed on two sides of the stage in an “alley seating” setup, for this staged reading.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 2, 3 and 5; 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

Where: The Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Ave. S.

Cost: $15; $10 or pay-what-you-can Monday only

Info: theband.group

Sophia Heymans and Alex M. Petersen at SooVAC

Soo Visual Arts Center opens two new exhibitions this month, with opening reception celebrations happening on the same night. Sophia Heyman’s “Without Us,” challenges traditional approaches to American landscape painting by imagining nature without the lens of conquest or refuge from humans. Meanwhile, Alex M. Petersen’s “In the Future We’ll All Be Fun,” explores gender, technology and post-humanism through graphite drawings and acrylic paintings.

When: Nov. 10–Dec. 29. Opening reception 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10

Where: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

‘When Everything was Everything’

Writer Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, known for her poetry and plays — including the mind-blowing “Kung Fu Zombies vs. Cannibals” that rocked the Twin Cities five years ago — has launched a picture book about the Laos refugee experience and growing up in the United States. “When Everything was Everything,” is based on a poem by the local Lao writer, slightly adapted and joined by beautiful illustrations by Japanese-Taiwanese-American artist Cori Nakamura Lin. Come hear Duangphouxay Vongsay read from her work and pick up a copy of your own.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

Where: Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: magersandquinn.com

MURF and New Primals tour kickoff

With the season getting colder, it’s the perfect time to get out to see some intense rock music — with plenty of opportunities to dance and warm up. If you’ve never seen MURF, you are in for something special. The highly theatrical punk band will get you moving on the floor, as will the New Primals. See these two bands kick off their tour at the recently renovated Mortimer’s with local openers Dirty Junk and Novacron.

When: 9 p.m.–midnight., Thursday, Nov. 15

Where: Mortimer’s, 2001 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $5

Info: mortimersbar.com

Election Day

It may not be a presidential election year, but there are still plenty of races at the local and national level to weigh in on that will have real impact on your daily life. So don’t forget to vote — and then reward yourself for you citizenship by attending an Election Day event.

Kingfield’s Election Day Polling Party 2018

The Kingfield Neighborhood Association will have three tents set up in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park during voting hours, with hot coffee and snacks from the Lowbrow, Butter Bakery Cafe, Sun Street Breads and Victor’s 1959 Cafe. Afterwards, head to Harriet’s Inn, 4000 Lyndale Ave. S., to watch the returns.

When: 7 a.m.—8 p.m.

Where: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: kingfield.org

Election watch party at Hopcat

Head downtown to watch the returns of this year’s elections, where your purchase of Fulton Beer will benefit League of Women Voters.

When: 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Where: HopCat, 435 Nicollet Mall

Cost: Free (purchase necessary to get free “Crack Fries”)

Info: Hopcat.com

Stress relief

Show up with your “I Voted” sticker and receive free ear acupuncture, targeting your ear pressure points to help you relax.

When: 5:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Where: Ascent Acupuncture, 4100 Grand Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: ascent-acupuncture.com