Indigenous Peoples Day and more

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship

The Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship, which this year went to five artists selected from 249 applicants by a jury of nationally known curators, is a chance for artists making waves in Minnesota to shine. The yearlong fellowship gives them extra time, support and funding to help them grow, culminating in an exhibition at Minneapolis College of Art and Design. For the exhibition reception, you’ll have a chance to see what each of the artists — Alyssa Baguss, Josette Ghiseline, Sarah Kusa, Joshua McGarvey and Lela Pierce — came up with during fellowships, working in mediums that run the gamut: drawing, mixed media, painting, sculpture, installation, video and performance.

When: 6 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5

Where: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: mcad.edu/jerome

‘Le Cirque Féerique (The Fairy Circus)’

Collective Unconscious Performance finds inspiration from late 17th century proto-feminist and fairytale author Marie-Catherine d’Aulnoy, who along with her female peers wrote best-selling books and were the toasts of Paris under the reign of King Louis XIV. Director-designer David Hanzal and writer Emily Dendinger bring history and fantasy to life with bunraku and rod puppetry as well as masks.

When: Friday, Oct. 5—Sunday, Oct. 14

Where: Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 54th St.

Cost: $15–$25; pay what you can Monday, Oct. 8

Info: collectiveunconsciousperformance.com

Bread and Puppet Theater at In the Heart of the Beast

Two long-running giants of community-based puppet theater team up when the celebrated Bread and Puppet Theater, based in Vermont but currently on tour, stops by Minneapolis’ own In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater. The touring show, “The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus,” a socialist-themed romp with dancing bears and grasshoppers, will feature local performers and will be followed by a puppet cabaret giving HOBT artists a chance to show off their own puppet magic.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30

Where: Avalon Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St.

Cost: Sliding scale (free–$25)

Info: hobt.org

An afternoon of folklore with Jack Zipes

Famed folklorist Jack Zipes discusses forgotten fairytales featured in his two most recent books, “The Book of One Hundred Riddles of the Fairy Bellaria,” and “Fearless Ivan and His Faithful Horse Double-Hump: A Russian Folktale.” A professor emeritus in the Department of German, Scandinavian, and Dutch at the University of Minnesota, Zipes has written over 40 books on folklore, stories and fairytales, so it should be a treat to hear his insights about what these old stories can tell us today.

When: 5 p.m.–6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14

Where: Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: magersandquinn.com

Women Composers Festival

Seven women composers show off their stuff in an evening that includes six vocalists, violin, flute with looper pedals, clarinet, narrator, brass quartet, piano with electronics and modern dancers. The first festival happened back in 2016, as a way to uplift women musicians creating their own work. Here’s your chance to catch this year’s version at the Black Forest, where you can order drinks and German food as well.

When: 3 p.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14

Where: The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St.

Cost: $10–$20 suggested donation

Info: facebook.com/events/221303548550911

Indigenous Peoples Day

While Columbus Day might still be a federal holiday, we’ve been officially celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day since 2014 in Minneapolis. Native American organizations in Minneapolis will mark the occasion with a festival during the weekend prior, plus more celebrations on the day itself.

Indigenous Peoples Day Festival

This two-day event features an art market, food and performances by musicians and dancers.

When: 11 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6; noon–5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7

Where: E. Franklin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: nacdi.org

St. Paul Indigenous Peoples Day Parade

Starting at the American Indian Magnet School, the parade culminates at Mounds Park, where there will be speakers, activities and food.

When: 11 a.m. (parade lineup begins at 10 a.m.)

Where: American Indian Magnet School, 1075 E. 3rd St., St. Paul

Cost: Free

Info: Email danielle.delong@ho-chunk.com with questions.

‘The Eagle and the Condor — From Standing Rock with Love’

A film that blends myth and documentary, with footage taken from the Standing Rock encampment.

When: Monday, Oct. 8. Reception at 6 p.m., screening at 7 p.m.

Where: Sateren Auditorium, 715 22nd Ave. S.

Cost: Free

Info: augsburg.edu/filmseries/2018/07/18/the-eagle-and-the-condor-from-standing-rock-with-love/

Indigenous food tasting

Native American chefs share the art of indigenous cooking at this event organized by Dream of Wild Health.

When: 4 p.m.–6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8

Where: Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Ave.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/322959801810137/