Minnesota Fringe Festival and more

The Fringe Festival is here, which means it’s your chance to catch up to 132 different shows at venues across the Twin Cities. Here are some of our top picks from the festival.

When: Aug. 2–12

Where: See Below for venues

Cost: $10 limited at door, $15 reserved online

Info: minnesotafringe.org

‘BurnOut County’

Married comedy couple Mary Mack and Tim Harmston perform comedic vignettes, stories and songs that explore life in Northern Wisconsin.

Where: Minnsky Theatre, 1517 Central Ave. NE

‘TITUS: Sweet Water, Silent Walks’

The Band Group turns Shakespeare’s most gruesome play on its head, from the point of the character of Lavinia.

Where: Rarig Thrust, 330 21st Ave. S

‘The Member of Some Gods’

This music-infused performance troupe takes you on a journey into the afterlife.

Where: Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE

‘Walking While Black in Moscow’

Les Kurkendaal performs this solo show about a trip to Russia and what that was like as a black man.

Where: Ritz Studio, 345 13th Ave. NE

Loring Park Art Festival

Set at the edge of downtown in one of the city’s most charming urban landscapes, the Loring Park Art Festival provides a shaded and serene setting for its annual arts showcase. This year, 140 visual artists will be selling their original work with styles running the gamut. The festival also features live music, including the Twin Cities Beer Choir, the Apollo Male Choir and the Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra, as well as a puppetry performance by Open Eye Figure Theater. With yummy food, a beer garden run by the nearby Lakes & Legends Brewing Company and kids activities, it’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the arts in nature.

When: 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Saturday, July 28; 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Sunday, July 29

Where: Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S.

Cost: Free

Info: loringparkartfestival.com

Owámni Falling Water Festival

Named after the Dakota word for “falling water,” which the Dakota called the area at St. Anthony Falls, the Owámni Falling Water Festival turns five this year. The festival honors Minnesota’s Dakota and Anishinaabe cultural legacy with native music, dance, art, activities and, of course, food. New this year will be a fashion show with a showcase of designs by two South Dakota artists, Gina Still Smoking from Lower Brule and Sarah “Dakota” Weston from Flandreau. Deanna StandingCloud will be the emcee for the stage show, with performances by Jackie Bird, Annie Humphrey and more.

When: 1 p.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, July 28

Where: Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 420 Main St. SE

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/owamnifallingwater/

Uptown Minneapolis Clothing Swap

Are you tired of your clothes but don’t have the cash to re-invent your wardrobe? No worries, this clothing swap has got you covered. Basically, you bring in 10 pieces of clothing to trade, making sure everything is in top-notch condition. Then, you look through the clothes that other folks have brought and go home with some awesome new clothes. There’ll be some light snacks and drinks, so it’s a social event as well, and you can feel good because leftover clothes will be donated to YouthLink, an organization that serves homeless youth.

When: 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. Monday, July 30

Where: ArcStone Technologies, 2836 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: Free, but bring 10 items of clothing and/or accessories.

Info: facebook.com/events/585207918516533

Christopher Harrison and Yael Ben-Simon

Soo Visual Arts Center opens two solo shows: “A Monster Anthology,” featuring work by Christopher Harrison, and “Out of My Book,” by Yael Ben-Simon. Harrison’s sculptures, paintings and printed works use historic and mythic themes to create imagery of fantastical creatures rooted in inspiration from African, pre-Columbian and Native American cultures in addition contemporary design and animation trends. Meanwhile, Ben-Simon’s first solo show in Minnesota deconstructs the notion of a coloring book, going outside the lines in her mixed media works that draw on coloring book versions of 17th century artwork.

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

Where: Soo Visual Art Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101

Cost: Free

Info: soovac.org

Whittier Neighborhood Cat Walking Tour

Every neighborhood should be proud of their best asset, and the folks of the Whittier know that they’ve got something special in their cat stock. Wedge LIVE recently held its second-annual Cats of the Wedge tour and is following it up with a tour cat-spotting tour of the Whittier neighborhood. Can Whittier match the Wedge for sidewalk feline viewing? Come to the tour to find out.

When: 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8

Where: Whittier Recreation Center, 425 W. 26th St.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/events/1741450192590332/