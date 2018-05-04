It’s off to the races with these Kentucky Derby parties

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Cinco de Mayo + Kentucky Derby parties

This year, Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby land on the same day: Saturday, May 5. Whether you’re a fan of margaritas or mint juleps, there are plenty of parties celebrating both occasions.

Dalton & Wade Kentucky Derby Party

As far as authenticity is concerned, Dalton & Wade is an ideal spot to take in the Kentucky Derby. The whiskey-centric, southern-inspired bar and restaurant is hosting a viewing party on its rooftop with views of the downtown skyline, multiple big screens, a barbecue feast, outdoor games, mint juleps and, in a nod to Cinco de Mayo, piñatas and margaritas.

When: Saturday, May 5, 2 p.m.–6 p.m.

Where: Dalton & Wade, 323 N. Washington Ave.

Cost: $45

Info: eventbrite.com

Betty Danger’s Kentucky Derbatante

Leave it to Betty Danger’s Country Club — the kooky, retro hot spot that combines Tex-Mex food and cocktails with mini golf and a full-sized Ferris Wheel — to throw a great Cinco de Mayo–Kentucky Derby fusion party. They’re pulling out all the stops with a derby hat contest, a mint julep bar, live ponies (!), inflatable horse races, mini golf and a derby ball.

When: Saturday, May 5, 2:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Where: Betty Danger’s Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE

Cost: $15–$20

Info: bettydangers.com

Derby de Mayo

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby and Cinco de Mayo in style at Brick x Mortar, a new members-only social club in downtown that’s rarely open to the public. The event includes a viewing of the derby, a live brass band, miniature horses, Southern-style fare from Soul Bowl, hand-rolled cigars and a live DJ, plus piñatas, margaritas, cervezas and tequila. A portion of proceeds benefits nonprofit This Old Horse, which provides sanctuary to retired horses.

When: Saturday, May 5, 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

Where: Brick x Mortar, 314 N. 1st Ave.

Cost: $30

Info: brxmo.com

‘Golden Girls’ Bar Crawl

“Golden Girls” has long carried an unlikely cult status, thanks in large part to its progressive values and whip-smart humor. Last year, the 1980s sitcom about a group of elderly women who share a home in Florida enjoyed a revival when Hulu picked up the full series, allowing fans to stream the show 24/7. That inspired everything from themed merchandise and an off-Broadway puppet parody to a “Golden Girls” Bar Crawl in Minneapolis, created by LGBTQ nightlife promoter Flip Phone to get a Guinness World Record for the most people dressed as the characters in one place at one time. (More than 1,100 showed up.) This year’s version attempts to top last year’s total, with five participating venues, drag performances, piano sing-alongs, trivia and dance parties. Plus, 10 percent of all bar sales will be donated to LGBTQ advocacy group, OutFront Minnesota.

When: Saturday, May 12, 10:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: The Pourhouse/The Exchange, The Saloon, The Shouthouse, Mercy Restaurant and Union Rooftop

Cost: $20–$42

Info: flipphoneevents.com

‘Marisol’

Puerto Rican playwright José Rivera’s darkly absurdist play, “Marisol,” reflects the social and spiritual upheaval of the early 1990s and urges society to recover its compassion for humankind. Winner of the 1993 Obie Award, this poetry-infused play is a surreal urban nightmare and tale of survival in post-apocalyptic New York City, in which angelic warfare, mental illness and the disintegration of modern society have descended upon the city. The story follows a young Puerto Rican woman named Marisol Perez through a disturbing and disorienting world that pushes the boundaries of conventional theology, personal relationships and the pathology of fear and paranoia. Presented by two-time Ivey Award–winning Theatre Coup d’Etat, an independent theater company based in Minneapolis, this restaging combines actor-driven movement with black box-style staging for what is sure to be a dramatic production.

When: May 4–19 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: SpringHouse Ministry Center, 610 W. 28th St.

Cost: $18­–$40

Info: theatrecoupdetat.com

MayDay Parade and Festival

In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre’s MayDay parade and festival have long marked the beginning of spring in Minneapolis. The neighborhood tradition was founded 44 years ago as a way to bring the community outdoors after a long winter. The May Day tradition dates back to the Gaelic May Day festival created by the Druids of the British Isles, which celebrated the return of life and fertility to the earth. The Minneapolis event is one of the largest May Day celebrations in the country, drawing more than 50,000 spectators each year. The parade — which features 10-foot-tall puppets, papier-mâché masks, dancers and musicians — leads to a festival in Powderhorn Park with live music, dance performances, canoe rides, yoga, food vendors and plenty of people-watching opportunities, culminating with a Tree of Life Ceremony on Powderhorn Lake at 3 p.m.

When: Sunday, May 6. Parade begins at 11 a.m.; festival runs noon–7 p.m.

Where: Parade begins at 25th & Bloomington and travels south on Bloomington Avenue, then turns west on East 34th Street and enters Powderhorn Park

Cost: Free

Info: hobt.org/mayday

‘Rewriting Contemporary Painting’

In recent years, the art world has seen a move away from postmodernism and conceptual art, and back to the basics. Under the critical umbrella of formalism, today’s contemporary painters are eschewing narrative concerns and putting the focus on basic visual aspects of painting, such as brushwork, color, space, line and texture. Two MCAD alumni, Josh Meillier and Shannon McElree, are two Twin Cities–based painters working in this realm. In this dual exhibition, the artists are using only black and white, the lack of color serving as a means to eliminate distraction from the materials being used, as well as to play with the way the panels absorb light or reflect it. Meillier’s works explore mark making, material and process using a mix of paints, papers, tapes and other materials to explore the possibilities and limitations of various media. McElree’s gestural abstract paintings, often created on out-size masonite panels, contain a sense of fluidity and movement.

When: Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St.

When: May 12–July 7; opening reception: Saturday, May 12, 6 p.m.–9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: flandersart.com

Candy Box Dance Festival

The second annual Candy Box Dance Festival is a project of Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski and his company, Arena Dances, to spotlight contemporary dance from mid-career and emerging artists. The nine-day event comprises an eclectic collection of performances, workshops, a panel discussion and community events. Twin Cities–based Black Label Movement, led by two-time McKnight Foundation choreography fellow Carl Flink, will present works throughout the festival, along with choreographer Taja Will, a queer Latina artist known for her structured improvisation and bold, kinetic movements. The festival also features a series of works-in-progress showings by Michel Kouakou’s Daara Dance Company; Hatch Dance, founded by former Minnesota Dance Theatre company member Helen Hatch; Faux Pas, a new collaboration between two Minnesota dancers; and Alexandra Bodnarchuk, whose work explores the physicality of human touch.

When: May 4–12

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave.

Cost: $10–$24 for shows, $5–$15 for workshops

Info: arena-dances.org