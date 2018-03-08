St. Patrick’s Day and more

Allen Ruppersberg installation at the Walker

‘Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property: 1968–2018’

In the 1960s, a group of L.A. artists began to mimic the look and feel of commercial marketing strategies by treating viewers as consumers. Among them were Allen Ruppersberg, one of the first generation of American conceptual artists who changed the way art is thought about and created. “Allen Ruppersberg: Intellectual Property,” organized by the Walker Art Center, is the first comprehensive U.S. survey of the artist’s work in more than 30 years. Ruppersberg is known for creating participatory artworks that masquerade as everyday objects, such as a diner and a hotel, and offer a multi-layered experience for the viewer. “Intellectual Property” showcases half a century of his best-known works, including the iconic “Al’s Café” and “Al’s Grand Hotel,” which converted physical spaces into fully functioning concepts, in unprecedented depth and breadth. The show also features some of his lesser-known works, including photo-based narratives that combine text and image and installations of his commercial letterpress posters and drawings, as well as selections of his films, books and various ephemera.

When: March 17–July 19; Walker After Hours: March 16, 9 p.m.–midnight

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $7.50–$15 museum admission (free under 18); $15 for Walker After Hours

Info: walkerart.org

‘Artists in the Kitchen’

The long-standing relationship between food and art is at the center of “Artists in the Kitchen,” an innovative new exhibition that pairs 50 female artists with 50 female chefs, restaurateurs and food writers from the Twin Cities. The partnership between the 50 duos began last December, with the artist taking inspiration from their paired chef for a new piece of artwork. Each artist will also incorporate a textile element into their work as a nod to exhibition host, the Textile Center. Featured chefs include 2018 James Beard Award nominees, Diane Yang of Spoon and Stable and Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart Bakery, Ann Kim of Young Joni and Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack, with artists including figurative painter Caitlin Karolczak, illustrator-artist Jennifer Davis and milliner Celina Kane. The show will be on display in conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Women Chefs & Restaurateurs (WCR) national conference from April 21 to 23.

When: March 21–May 19; public reception: Thursday, March 29, 5:30 p.m.–7 p.m.

Where: The Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE

Cost: Free

Info: textilecentermn.org

‘Lauren Roche: Collected Vessels’

Lauren Roche received a Jerome Foundation Emerging Artist Fellowship in 2012 — an auspicious moment for the artist, who had yet to show a collection of artwork publicly. After showing her work in several group shows over the next few years, she had her first solo show at Bockley Gallery in 2016, an eerie series of figural drawings of women and animals. Now, the Minneapolis artist makes her return to the Kenwood gallery with another transfixing collection of artworks. “Collected Vessels” consists of five dynamic mixed-media works on paper in which female nudes, animals, rough fields of color, abstracted furniture, ceramics and textile forms float, touch and bleed onto one another. The dramatic new compositions of gouache, watercolor and acrylic suggest solidarity and harmony within a communal setting, while smudges of red and black become mysterious masks and veils.

When: March 9–April 14

Where: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St.

Cost: Free

Info: bockleygallery.com

No Fiction Festival

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) has been on the forefront of the contemporary chamber music landscape since founding its Liquid Music series in 2012. Created in partnership with music programmer Kate Nordstrum, Liquid Music has since become a destination for world premieres and commissioned works featuring adventurous, cross-genre hybrids of contemporary classical music and visual art, music and dance. Now, the SPCO is debuting the No Fiction Festival, which combines the innovation of the Liquid Music series with the intimacy of its long-running Chamber Music Series. Programming includes a “Strong Sisters,” a series of SPCO chamber music concerts centering on the theme of sisterhood and featuring works by composers Hildegard von Bingen, the Boulanger sisters (Nadia and Lili), Jessie Montgomery and Dame Gillian Whitehead. The festival also features two Liquid Music–presented works, “Fanm d’Ayiti (Women of Haiti)” by multi-genre performance artist Nathalie Joachim, who has long been pushing the boundaries with her flute, and Brian Harnetty’s “Shawnee, Ohio,” about life in a small Appalachian mining town, as well as events with Macalester College and Carleton College.

When: March 14–20

Where: Various locations in St. Paul

Cost: $12–$50

Info: thespco.org

Cuban Film Festival

Against the backdrop of the current U.S. administration’s threats to recently improved U.S.-Cuban relations and loosened travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, the 9th-annual Cuban Film Festival offers Minnesotans a timely opportunity to view a curated selection of Cuban films. This year’s seven selections highlight Cuba’s cultural heritage. They include 1987’s “Buscando a Chano Pozo,” a documentary about the legend of Chano Pozo, a Cuban jazz musician and dancer credited with playing a major role in the founding of Latin jazz, and 2014’s “Me Dicen Cuba (They Call Me Cuba),” which documents the unique experience and outlook of more than 70 prominent musicians in Cuba today on universal subjects such as peace, love, family and community. Other films include offbeat romantic comedy “El Techo (On the Roof)” and “Cuba and the Cameraman,” which examines the ways Cuban changed over the course of 45 years under Fidel Castro.

When: Ends April 5

Where: St. Anthony Main Theater, 115 SE. Main St.

Cost: $6–$8

Info: mspfilm.org

‘Drop the Mic: Metamorphosized’

Curio was founded in 2009 by brother-sister duo Dario and Giselle Mejia, who placed third on “America’s Got Talent” in 2011, as a way to showcase the diverse dance talent of the Twin Cities. “Metamorphosized,” the company’s seventh show in its Drop the Mic series, revisits the company’s best pieces from its past six productions. The show pairs new and classic forms of dance such as contemporary, breaking, jazz, funk, pointe work and Brazilian zouk with live musicians performing a mix of classical, hip hop, Latin and R&B genres from an all-star cast of Twin Cities performers, including popular hip-hop artist Maria Isa. “Metamorphosized” promises a dynamic cross-section of Twin Cities dance—and its continue evolution.

When: Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $22–$25

Info: thecowlescenter.org

St. Patrick’s Day

Thanks to its Irish heritage, St. Paddy’s Day is a big holiday across the river in St. Paul — but Minneapolis has some Irish fun in store, too. Whether or not you’ve got the luck of the Irish in you, the holiday provides the chance for everyone to get into the spirit with parades, block parties and more.

Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade: The Minneapolis parade celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and marks the occasion with a trip along the new-and-improved Nicollet Mall from 6th Street to 12th Street. Afterward, stop by the 50th-Annual St. Patrick’s Day Blarney Blast at Westminster Presbyterian Church or head to nearby Irish pubs, including the Local, Kieran’s Irish Pub and O’Donovan’s Pub.

When: Saturday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nicollet Mall between 6th and 12th streets

Cost: Free for parade, $5 for party

Info: mplsstpats.org

St. Patrick’s at Kieran’s: Kieran’s Irish Pub celebrates St. Paddy’s with live music from Irish bands Stirring Ashes, Sweet Colleens, Broken Spoke, the Minnesota Police Pipe Band and the Brian Boru Irish Pipe Band, plus a DJ under a heated tent outdoors.

When: Saturday, March 17 from 10 a.m.–2 a.m.

Where: Kieran’s Irish Pub, 85 N. 6th St.

Cost: Free

Info: kierans.com

St. Patrick’s Day at Brit’s: The British bar is turning Irish for St. Patrick’s Day with a full day of festivities, including bagpipers, live music from the O’Hammer Band, a corned-beef-and-cabbage special and happy-hour drinks, right off the parade route.

When: Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Where: Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall

Cost: Free

Info: britspub.com

Quest for Morrissey’s Magical Medallion: Test your luck at Morrissey’s Irish Pub in Uptown as you follow a scavenger hunt for a chance to win $500. Grab your first clue at Morrissey’s when you get a drink and head to Bryant-Lake Bowl and Muddy Waters for more clues.

When: Begins Saturday, March 17 at noon­, ends Sunday, March 18 at 2 a.m.

Where: Morrissey’s Irish Pub, 913 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: morrisseysuptown.com