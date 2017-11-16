Holiday craft fairs

Find work by local hat maker Celina Kane at Bespeak, a pop-up holiday market featuring goods from local women-owned businesses. Submitted image

For this year’s holiday gifting, opt for something handmade. Minneapolis is home to countless craft fairs featuring local makers. Here are several of this season’s best:

Craft’za: The holiday iteration of the long-running Craftstravaganza, Craft’za features some of the best makers in the area. This year’s indoor event expands from one day to two, with 60 different vendors each day.

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 & Sunday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Grain Belt Bottling House, 71 13th Av. NE

Cost: Free

Info: craftstravaganza.com

Holidazzle: The newest holiday markets harken back to a European tradition that dates back to the mid-1500s, the outdoor Christkindlmarkt. Minneapolis’s version, Holidazzle, replaces the long-running Holidazzle parade with handcrafted goods, food, hot beverages, appearances from Santa, movie screenings, fireworks, live music and carolers and an outdoor skating rink.

When: Nov. 24–Dec 23, Thursdays through Sundays

Where: Loring Park

Cost: Free

Info: holidazzle.com

Minneapolis Craft Market: The roving handcrafted market is popping up all over town throughout the holiday season with a rotating lineup of makers. Upcoming events include the Linden Hills Holiday Market (every Sunday through Dec. 17 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 44th St. W.), Plaid Friday Winter and Small Business Saturday Winter Markets (Nov. 24–25 from noon–5 p.m. at Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE), A Handmade Holiday Market (Dec. 2, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from noon–5 p.m. at Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 LaSalle Ave.), The Great Northeast Make Merry (Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. at Sociable Cider Werks) and Procraftinate (Dec. 19 from 4 p.m.–9 p.m. at Lakes & Legends Brewing).

Cost: Free

Info: mplscraftmarket.com

Bespeak: This annual pop-up holiday market presented by Minneapolis clothing line House of Gina Marie and local hatmaker Celina Kane emphasizes customized, made-to-order goods by nine women-owned local businesses. Shoppers can place orders for items including apparel, accessories, cards, apothecary and home goods, plus grab-and-go items.

When: Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Women’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak St.

Cost: Free

Info: eventbrite.com

Cine Latino Film Fest

The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul does much more than just hosting its annual international film festival. It also hosts several mini film fests throughout the year, including its popular Spanish-language Cine Latino. Returning for its fifth year, this year’s festival showcases another collection of some of the best new Spanish and Latin American cinema that explores social and political issues as well the complexities of human relationships. Films include “Such Is Life in the Tropics,” this year’s Oscar submission from Ecuador; the powerful documentary “Intimate Battles”; and “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” the debut feature from director José Ramón Chávez Delgado that follows the triumphs and failures of Mexico’s struggling middle class. The festival also includes special guests from the films, parties, panels and workshops.

When: Nov. 16–19

Where: St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Main St. SE

Cost: $5–$10 per screening; $30–$35 for opening night

Info: mspfilm.org/festivals/cine-latino

MCAD Art Sale

For 20 years, the MCAD Art Sale has been a tradition for novice art lovers and serious collectors alike. The event has gained a reputation as one of the nation’s top destinations for affordable, appreciable artwork by up-and-coming artists and designers — many of who go on to have successful careers kick-started by the sale. Shop close to 7,000 pieces of original art, including paintings, drawings, prints and multimedia works, by 400 students and recent grads of the lauded art institution throughout the three-day sale. Pro tip: Look for hot pink ribbons that signify exciting artists to watch.

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. plus Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave.

Cost: $150 opening night, $20–$25 on Friday, free on Saturday

Info: mcad.edu/about-mcad/events/art-sale

Choreographers’ Evening

For more than 40 years, the Walker Art Center has brought a broad range of innovative Minnesota dance creators and curators to the stage for the annual Choreographers’ Evening. From established names to the best emerging artists, the event is a favorite within the Minneapolis performance scene. This year’s curator is the Sage Award–winning Megan Mayer, a widely respected local choreographer, dancer and experimental photographer and video artist. She’ll present an evening of new works by nearly a dozen up-and-coming local choreographers and dance groups including Dancebums, Vie Boheme and Maleek Washingon.

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place

Cost: $25 ($20 Walker members)

Info: walkerart.org

‘Seconds’

Over the past decade, breakdancing has moved out of the nightclub and onto the stage. The Minneapolis-based BRKFST Dance Company, founded by iconic local b-girl Lisa “MonaLisa” Berman, is a local example of this phenomenon. BRKFST’s signature blend of classic breaking — a dance style that was born out of the hip-hop scene in the 1970s — with contemporary dance and martial arts is at the center of “Seconds,” a new production from the group. The show explores how individuality and innovation are commodified and censored in consumer culture through the act of “biting” — a term that describes one dancer who steals another’s stylistically unique move in breakdancing, culminating in the classic breaking battle.

When: Thursday, Nov. 30–Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. plus Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 S. Washington Ave.

Cost: $20 ($12 students & seniors)

Info: southerntheater.org

‘Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley’

With “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” Jane Austen’s beloved “Pride and Prejudice” has received a holiday sequel. The play was created by San Francisco playwriting duo Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon as a response to the lack of original holiday programming beyond Dickens and “The Nutcracker.” The play reconnects with the Bennet sisters and their spouses as they gather at the Darcy home for Christmas a few years after Austen left off, and its 2016 debut received a rave review from The San Francisco Chronicle, which said it was full of “bursts of smart, infectious humor.” “Miss Bennet” makes its Minneapolis debut this holiday season at the Jungle Theater with a production that should charm and delight even the most casual of Austen fans — and anyone looking for a holiday alternative to “A Christmas Carol.”

When: Nov. 18–Dec. 30 (in previews Nov. 16 & 17)

Where: Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S.

Cost: $35–$45 ($30–$40 students & seniors)

Info: jungletheater.com/missbennet