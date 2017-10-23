Halloween frights and delights

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Check out these monster parties, frightful events and spooky haunted houses in Minneapolis for this Halloween season.

Transmission presents Halloween 1984: Jake Rudh’s popular Transmission dance night takes over both levels of the massive Psycho Suzi’s for a dance and costume party with a retro ’80s vibe, complete with era-appropriate tunes from groups like the Cure, Blondie and Boy George.

When: Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 p.m.–2 a.m.

Where: Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE

Cost: Free (21-plus)

Info: psychosuzis.com

First Avenue’s Halloween Party & Costume Contest: The iconic downtown nightclub’s annual Halloween party boasts some of the most original costumes in town and sets from six top Twin Cities DJs.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

Where: First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N.

Cost: $10 advance, $15 door

Info: first-avenue.com

A Bump in the Night: Revelers can visit three different puzzle rooms, a sideshow with a sword swallower and an arcade of games inside of a historic Masonic temple, complete with plenty of spooky ambience.

When: Oct. 20­–Oct. 28 Fridays & Saturdays from 5:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

Where: Arcana Lodge #187, 920 Lowry Ave. NE.

Cost: $20–$50

Info: bradenlodge.org/bump

The Haunted Basement: After 10 years at the Soap Factory, the popular Haunted Basement has moved to a new location with an all-new funhouse of creepy, artist-created installations and costumed performers.

When: Thursdays–Sundays through Oct. 29, plus Oct. 18 and Oct. 31

Where: Building 9, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $15–$40

Info: hauntedbasement.org

Twin Cities Horror Festival

Horror is as old as the theater itself. Murder was commonplace in the tragedies of the ancient Greeks, and the plays of Shakespeare were full of horror elements, from witchcraft to torture. Yet the Twin Cities Horror Festival is the first of its kind, offering 11 days of performances dedicated to the spooky genre. The dozen shows on this year’s lineup run the gory gamut, from dark comedy to a bloody commentary on beauty and racism. Others take unconventional approaches to storytelling, such as “Animus,” which explores the merging identities of two women based on Ingmar Bergman’s psychological thriller “Persona” by blending performance and multi-media projection. Expect convincing, practical special-effects makeup along with bone-chilling sound and lighting design, set within the fittingly spooky confines of the purportedly haunted, 1920s-era Southern Theater.

When: Oct. 26–Nov. 5

Where: The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S.

Cost: $15 per show; $56–$160 for festival passes

Info: tchorrorfestival.com

“The Blacker the Berry”

Minneapolis photographer Bobby Rogers recently made national headlines with his powerful series of portraits inspired by the hashtag conversation #BeingBlackandMuslim, which explores the intersectional identity of the black American Muslim. For his first solo exhibition, “The Blacker the Berry,” Rogers explores identity, race, self-expression and self-love through a series of large-scale, conceptual portraits. Taking its title from the name of a 2015 song by rapper Kendrick Lamar as well as the iconic 1929 novel by Wallace Thurman — a fundamental work from the Harlem Renaissance movement — the exhibition shows blackness as beautiful, mystical, complex and human. The striking images are intensely personal yet boldly defiant, at once an act of protest and a creative expression that celebrates blackness.

When: On view Oct. 20–Nov. 25; opening reception: Friday, Oct. 20 from 7 p.m.–midnight; artist conversation: Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Where: Public Functionary, 1400 12th Ave. NE

Cost: Free

Info: publicfunctionary.org

MinneUtsav Bollywood Fest

The Bollywood Dance Scene was founded in 2012 by Divya Maiya, Rashi Mangalick and Jinal Vakil, three dynamic Indian dancers who wanted to share their love of movement and Indian culture. The Minneapolis-based trio is taking its Bollywood stylings to the next level with MinneUtsav, the first-ever Bollywood performing arts festival in Minnesota. The 11-day event features “Love You Zindagi,” a full-length dance drama production inspired by Bollywood movies (Nov. 1–11, Stepping Stone Theater, 55 Victoria St. N., St. Paul); “Bolly to the Max,” a body-positive Indian fashion show, dinner and dance party with a live band (Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., Lumber Exchange, 10 S. 5th St.); BollyProv, a Bollywood-flavored improv comedy showcase (Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. & Nov. 9 at 8:30 p.m., Huge Improv Theater, 3037 Lyndale Ave. S.); as well as workshops and other performances throughout the festival.

When: Nov. 1–11

Where: Various locations

Cost: $10–$18 each event; $35–$100 for festival passes

Info: bollywooddancescene.org/minneutsav

“The Architect”

Since its founding in 1995 by Minneapolis choreographer Mathew Janczewski, ARENA Dances has been lauded for its physically dynamic and emotionally intimate original modern dance works. ARENA’s latest production, “The Architect,” is an evening-length solo showcase for company dancer Timmy Wagner. The performance will be an exploration of the beginnings of a creative idea and the playful process of executing that creation, with idiosyncratic, intricate movement heightened with designs by interactive fabric artist Margarita Jane Arguedas, projection by Meena Mangalvedhekar and text and dramaturgical support from interdisciplinary artist Rachel Jendrzejewski. “The Architect” draws from the collaborative work of these artists to explore the artistic process and the questions that arise from it.

When: Nov. 3–4 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $18

Info: cowlescenter.org

“If I Ran the Zoo: Dr. Seuss’s Collection of Unorthodox Taxidermy”

Eighty years ago, Theodore “Dr. Seuss” Geisel created what he called his “Collection of Unorthodox Taxidermy,” a menagerie of whimsical creatures that look as if they leapt off the pages of his books. A 1938 Look magazine article featuring his sculptures dubbed him “The World’s Most Eminent Authority on Unheard-Of Animals.” These unusual artworks, constructed from real animal beaks, antlers, horns, teeth, ears and turtle shells, have been gathered in the new exhibition, “If I Ran the Zoo,” which marks the first time all 17 sculptures have been presented together. The show highlights the connections between his 2D and 3D creations and the artist’s little-known sculptural legacy.

When: Ends Oct. 31

Where: Jean Stephen Galleries, 4811 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park

Cost: Free

Info: jsgalleries.com