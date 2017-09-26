Four ways to celebrate Oktoberfest

Shutterstock

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Oktoberfest

Break out those Lederhosen — it’s Oktoberfest time. For two weeks every fall, Twin Cities breweries and other venues host local versions of the popular Bavarian folk and beer festival.

Red River Kitchen at City House: Enjoy Oktoberfest beers on tap from local breweries, German food and a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River during this celebration.

When: Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. & Sept. 24 from 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

Where: 258 Mill St., St. Paul

Cost: Free

Info: redriverkitchen.com

Mill City Museum: Take in the tastes, sights, smells and sounds of Germany with activities inside and outside the museum and at the Mill City Farmers Market.

When: Sept. 23 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: 704 S. 2nd St.

Cost: Free

Info: millcityfarmersmarket.org

Bauhaus Brew Labs: This party features musical entertainment from the Brass Barn Polka Band and Viva Knievel; stein hoister and hammerschlagen; German brats, pretzels and potato pancakes; and a commemorative beer stein with three fills of Bauhaus’s German-style craft beer.

When: Sept. 30 from noon–11 p.m.

Where: 1315 Tyler St. NE

Cost: $30 general admission, $10 for designated drivers, children free

Info: bauhausbrewlabs.com

Wicked Wort Brewing Company: The brewery hosts live entertainment from the World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band and others, woodfired pizza, brats and sausages plus Butcher Salt food truck; games including hammerschlagen; and $4 beer specials.

When: Oct. 1 from noon–midnight

Where: 4165 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale

Cost: Free

Info: wickedwortbrewingco.com

Minnesota State Fair Progress Center: The Twin Cities Oktoberfest takes over the 120-year-old Progress Center, built in the style of a traditional German beer hall. Enjoy beer, wine, hard cider, German food, traditional German entertainment and games.

When: Oct. 7 from 4 p.m.–11 p.m. & Oct. 8 from noon–11 p.m.

Where: 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul

Cost: $25 adults, $5 youth 13–20, kids under 13 free with adult

Info: twincitiesoktoberfest.com

‘Parallel’

For its fall exhibition, Light Grey Art Lab invited artists to visualize the landscapes, cityscapes, atmospheres and ecosystems of another universe for a celebration of story, narrative and world-building. The resulting collection of works, “Parallel,” explores new universes, parallel realities, alternate dimensions and futurist concepts as imagined by more than 60 artists.

In tandem, the innovative art space is also showcasing a series of otherworldly works by Matt Rockefeller and Trungles (Trung Nguyen), both talented illustrators and comic artists who are exploring alternate worlds and reoccurring themes through zines and comic panels.

This month, the gallery is also hosting the launch of a new book, “Then Now: Childhood Revisited,” in which industry veterans from the film, animation and illustration world were invited to reinterpret the imaginative, often bizarre artwork they made in their childhood.

When: Sept. 22–Oct. 21; opening reception Friday, Sept. 22 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St.

Info: lightgreyartlab.com

Twin Cities Zine Fest

In theory, the advent of the digital age should have killed off zines forever. But rather than dying, zines are as popular as ever — perhaps due to the desire to physically interact with content beyond the screen. A zine is typically a self-published work of texts and images not intended to turn a profit, with topics ranging from fan fiction and poetry to politics, intersectionality and social theory.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul, the Twin Cities Zine Fest has been celebrating the art form since 2004 with a focus on “amplifying the voices of those who have been historically unheard” — namely minorities, immigrants, women and members of the LGBT+ community.

Hosted by Minnesota Center for Books Arts, the 13th-annual edition features more than 90 zine makers exhibiting and selling their publications, plus workshops and educational presentations. The festivities kick off at a party on Friday, Sept. 29 with readings from six zine makers and comic artists (7 p.m.–9 p.m.).

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S. #100

Cost: Free

Info: tczinefest.org

Savion Glover and Arcus Gilmore

From his beginnings as a tap prodigy under the tutelage of legendary tap dancers Honi Coles and Gregory Hines and his appearance on 1989 documentary “Tap,” to his Tony Award-winning 1996 show, “Bring in ‘Da Noise/Bring in ‘Da Funk,”

Savion Glover is one of the few choreographers today who consistently redefine and radically expand their art form. Twin Citians have a rare opportunity to see the artist perform within the intimate setting of the Dakota Jazz Club in collaboration with virtuoso drummer Marcus Gilmore, an heir to jazz royalty as the grandson of iconic drummer Roy Haynes and a dynamic musician in his own right. The chance to witness two masters of rhythm play off one another is guaranteed to be a visual and aural treat.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 4 & Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Where: Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Ave.

Cost: $35–$75

Info: 332-5299 or dakotacooks.com

FinnFest

This year, Finland celebrates the Finland 100, commemorating 100 years of Finland as a nation state.

FinnFest USA, a national organization that celebrates Finland, Finnish Americans and Finnish culture, is bringing the centennial to Minneapolis, partnering with Minnesota Orchestra, the American Swedish Institute, Norway House, Cedar Cultural Center, VocalEssence and the MSP Film Society to host a series of special events.

The film lineup includes five narratives and documentaries by acclaimed Finnish filmmakers, including “Eero Saarinen: The Architect Who Saw the Future,” a documentary of the life of iconic Finnish-American modernist architect; “Tale of a Lake,” a cinematic “poem” exploring the myths and legends rooted in Finland’s natural waters; and “Unexpected Journey,” a comedic road movie starring Finnish rap star Noah Kin. Other events include a “tori” (Finnish folk craft fair), panels, presentations, demonstrations and performances.

When: Sept. 21–24

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various

Info: finnfest.us

The Haunted Basement

After a decade of scaring Twin Cities residents, the popular Haunted Basement has moved out of the Soap Factory basement.

For its 2017 Halloween season, it will haunt a newly renovated historic warehouse in Northeast Minneapolis with its creepy, artist-created installations and costumed performers. Despite the new space, which is sure to offer new opportunities for frightful scenes, this year’s event promises the same kinds of “interactive experiences with thematic focus on absurdist psychological humor” for which it’s become known.

The Haunted Basement’s signature combination of wit, attention to detail and legitimately scary experiences get an added oomph with Blind Invocation, a one-of-a-kind, solo blindfold experience, and a special Friday the 13th edition (Oct. 13). Also returning is the ’Fraidy Cat tour, which offer a lights-on, no-scares opportunity to explore the space.

When: Thursdays–Sundays from Sept. 29–Oct. 29, plus Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 Cost: $15–$40

Where: Building 9, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave.

Info: hauntedbasement.org