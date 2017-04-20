Hit the runway for Fashion Week Minnesota

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

Fashion Week Minnesota

Pack away your sweaters and get your wardrobe ready for spring — it’s time for Fashion Week Minnesota. The biannual week celebrates the best Twin Cities fashion designers, independent boutiques and style-makers with a lineup of 21 fashion shows, shopping events and stylish soirées.

Where: Various locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul

When: April 20–29

Info: fashionweekmn.com

Envision

Held twice a year, this long-running event is the hottest ticket of the week, showcasing ten spring collections from local designers in an energetic, high-production runway show. Highlights are sure to be Emily Trevor’s sequin-drenched line of party-ready looks for the quirky girl and George Moskal’s embroidered, pearl-beaded silk evening wear.

Where: Machine Shop, 300 2nd St. SE

When: Friday, April 21 from 8 p.m.–11 p.m.; 7 p.m. VIP entry, 9 p.m. show

Cost: $30 general admission, $60 VIP seated

Cliché’s Crosswalk

This daytime event hosted by Uptown boutique Cliché is one part flash mob, one part fashion show. Models donning looks by local designers Danielle Everine (a “Project Runway” alum) and Jenny Carle will transform the crosswalk at 24th & Lyndale into an unconventional runway. One thing’s for sure — it’s sure to stop traffic.

Where: Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave.

When: Sunday, April 23 from 2 p.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fungi: Beauty from Decay

For more than a decade, Minneapolis designer Joy Teiken has been creating distinctive, one-of-a-kind gowns and evening wear under the label Joynoëlle with an emphasis on texture and sculptural silhouettes. For her annual spring fashion show, she continues to experiment with fabric manipulation and creating unusual shapes with 17 looks inspired by the natural beauty of fungi.

Where: Aria, 105 N. 1st St.

When: Tuesday, April 25 from 6 p.m.–9 p.m., 7 p.m. show

Cost: $15 general admission, $50 VIP seated

Winsome Goods Market

Minneapolis fashion designer Kathryn Sieve recently opened a storefront for her clothing label, Winsome Goods. The innovative concept features a retail shop featuring Winsome’s latest collection at the front of the space, with the back half housing the brand’s sewing studio. For Fashion Week, Sieve has invited three of her favorite indie clothing and accessory labels from Minneapolis (and one from Brooklyn) for a daylong pop-up event.

Where: Winsome Flagship, 201 6th St. SE #2

When: Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Prince Parties

One year after Prince’s untimely death, Minnesotans will celebrate his legacy at a series of events throughout the Twin Cities. His studio-turned-museum in Chanhassen, Paisley Park, will be the site of a four-day event that will feature live music, panel discussions and presentations from members of Prince’s inner circle, including musicians from all four decades of his performing career: the Time, the Revolution, New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL (April 20–23, $549). First Avenue, where Prince famously shot “Purple Rain,” will host a weekend of events, including two late-night club nights (April 21 and 22, $10–$15), a block party (April 22, sold out) and a daytime kid-friendly dance party (April 23, $5). Across the river in St. Paul, Minnesota History Center is featuring a special Prince memorabilia display, including his “Purple Rain” suit ($6–$12, on view through April 23).

Where: Various locations

When: April 20–23

Info: officialpaisleypark.com, first-avenue.com, minnesotahistorycenter.org

Record Store Day

While sales of digital albums and CDs continue to fall as streaming dominates consumers’ music listening habits, vinyl is still going strong, reaching a 25-year high last year. Record Store Day, an annual event held every April since 2007, brings together music fans to celebrate vinyl and features exclusive releases, including several Prince 12-inch singles and two limited edition David Bowie reissues. Local events include a free block party at Hymie’s Vintage Records featuring live music from Black Market Brass, the Blind Shake, Charlie Parr and others (11 a.m.–8 p.m.) and Electric Fetus will host live sets from Flipp, Sims and DJ Jake Rudh (9 a.m.–8 p.m.), food, giveaways and an outdoor lounge with music-related kids’ activities.

Where: Various locations

When: Saturday, April 22

Cost: Free

Info: recordstoreday.com

Art in Bloom

One of the Twin Cities’ rites of spring returns to the Minneapolis Institute of Art to help usher in the season. The 34th-annual Art in Bloom is a four-day festival that showcases floral arrangements created by more than 150 local artists and florists inspired by the museum’s permanent collection of fine art. Highlights include an afternoon fashion show and luncheon showcasing spring looks from Galleria boutiques styled by Grant Whittaker, a garden shop, lectures and demonstrations by renowned florists, classes and free daily tours, plus a swanky preview party that includes a seated dinner.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

When: April 27–30; preview party Wednesday, April 26 from 6–10 p.m., fashion show Friday, April 28 from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: Free daily admission; events priced from $20–$200

Info: artsmia.org

Scott Seekins: Solo Exhibition

In a press release for his latest exhibition, Minneapolis artist Scott Seekins dubs himself the “Twin Cities’ original selfie artist.” In fact, the painter and illustrator — who has been active in the local art scene for more than four decades — first initiated his self-portrait series in 1996 when he satirically drew his own face over an FBI “wanted” photo of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. Since then, he has appeared in nearly every one of his art works, donning his iconic black (in the winter) or white (in the summer) suit. His third show in 12 months features mixed-media works that place himself in the center of a variety of scenarios, some based on historical events, with a dozen others portraying his fantasy relationship with Britney Spears. It’s darkly tinged Pop Art for the selfie generation.

When: April 22–May 28; opening reception Saturday, April 22 from 6–9 p.m.

Where: Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St.

Cost: Free

Info: flandersart.com

Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre and Flying Foot Forum

On the surface, flamenco and tap dancing seem like an odd pairing. But the styles share a percussive, rhythmic underpinning, which is apparent in the long-running partnership between Minneapolis dancer-choreographer Joe Chvala and his Flying Foot Forum troupe and the Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre. The pair will reunite to present their 1996 joint work “Las Madres,” an excerpt from their production of “Garden of Names,” about a group of mothers that protested state terrorism in Buenos Aries during the 1970s. Additionally, each dance company will perform individual works, including the Flying Foot Forum’s imaginative new works inspired by Scandinavian folk dance.

When: Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Where: The Cowles Center for Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave.

Cost: $30

Info: 206-3600 or thecowlescenter.org