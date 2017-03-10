Over the river for St. Patrick’s Day

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

St. Paddy’s Day is a major holiday across the river in St. Paul, whose first settlers were Irish. Whether or not you can claim Irish blood, the holiday provides ample opportunity to get into the spirit with a parade, block parties and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Don your best green garb and grab a spot along the parade route on 5th Street or around Rice Park for this 51st annual celebration of Irish heritage, complete with traditional bagpipers and Irish dancers.

Where: Wacouta St. to Rice Park along 5th St., St. Paul

When: Friday, March 17 at noon

Cost: Free

Info: visitsaintpaul.com

Luckypalooza

Get lucky at this two-block street bash featuring live music and DJs, outdoor food stands, drinks, mechanical bull rides and tent parties hosted by Patrick McGovern’s Pub, Burger Moe’s and Cossetta.

Where: Along W. 7th St., St. Paul

When: Saturday, March 11 from 2 p.m.–11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: visitsaintpaul.com

35th Annual Irish Celebration

Take in performances by traditional Irish dancers, live Irish music from local and regional acts, Celtic vendors, Irish food, local and Irish beer, bagpipe bands and children’s crafts and entertainment during this family-friendly fest.

Where: Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul

When: Friday, March 17 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: $7 for adults, $5 for kids (age 6-12) and seniors (over 65), kids under 5 free

Info: visitsaintpaul.com

O’Gara’s 76th Anniversary Celebration

In honor of its 76th year of business, Irish bar O’Gara’s is hosting a tent party, the 26th annual World’s Shortest Parade led by the Brian Boru Pipe Band, and live music and DJs throughout the day.

Where: O’Gara’s, 164 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

When: Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m.–1 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: ogaras.com

Parade of Homes

Get inspired to update your home décor during the spring edition of the semi annual Parade of Homes event, which showcases the latest floor plans, interior design trends, furniture and finishes and “Smart Home” technology at 481 new homes throughout the Twin Cities. Highlights include seminars on green design trends, interior design tips and the art of downsizing, and tours of four high-end, Pinterest-worthy Artisan Dream Homes. The event culminates with a remodelers showcase featuring 64 remodeled homes (March 31 to April 2).

Where: Various locations

When: Thursdays to Sundays, March 4 to April 2, from noon to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free; $5 donation for Artisan Dream Home tours

Info: Free guidebooks at Holiday Stationstores or at paradeofhomes.org

“INDIgenesis: Indigenous Filmmakers, Past and Present”

According to Native American filmmaker and writer Missy Whiteman, “We are in the beginning of a new era in Native cinema.” In collaboration with the Walker Art Center, she presents “INDIgenesis,” a month-long series of films and talks showcasing the past and present of indigenous film. The series begins with a screening of the 1920 silent film “The Daughter of Dawn,” which features more than 300 members of the Comanche and Kiowa tribes, and culminates with a discussion from filmmakers Heather Rae and Cody Lucich, who will preview footage from “AKICITA,” their forthcoming documentary on Standing Rock in North Dakota.

Where: Walker Cinema at Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave.

When: March 3 to March 25

Cost: Select films are $10 ($8 Walker members, students and seniors); others are free

Info: walkerart.org

“Glitch Art Is Dead”

Glitch art is defined as the use of digital or analog errors, by either corrupting digital data or physically manipulating electronic devices, for aesthetic purposes. While the medium’s roots date back to the 1930s, the movement has exploded with the advent of the digital age. In 2015, Aleksandra Pieńkosz and Zoe Stawska founded “Glitch Art Is Dead,” an exhibition and workshop series aimed at denying its title. This year’s installment is hosted by Gamut Gallery in Minneapolis, showcasing a wide array of glitch artworks from more than 90 artists spanning the globe. Additional events include an opening reception (March 11 from 7 p.m.–11 p.m.), glitch-art workshops (March 17–19) and a closing party with live performances curated by noise artist Alex Kmett (March 31 from 7 p.m.–11 p.m.).

Where: Gamut Gallery, 717 10th St. S.

When: March 11 to March 31

Cost: Free except exhibit opening ($5), closing ($10) and workshops ($35 for weekend pass)

Info: gamutgallerympls.com

Postcommodity

In 2015, Native American art collective Postcommodity debuted “Repellent Fence,” a collaborative project that culminated with the construction of a large-scale, temporary monument made up of 26 ten-foot balloons — giant replicas of the commercial “scare-eye” bird deterrents used by farmers and gardeners — spanning two miles along the U.S.-Mexico border. The project is garnering attention once again in a new exhibition presented by Minneapolis’ Bockley Gallery. In conjunction with the show, the Walker Art Center will host an artist talk from the collective (Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m.).

Where: Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St.

When: March 10 to April 15

Cost: Free

Info: bockleygallery.com

“Classical Connections”

It’s not every day cowboys share a stage with ballerinas. In “Classical Connections,” the Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota blends classical ballet with the gothic romance and an Americana classic. The three-part program features TCB’s homage to “Rodeo,” a 1942 ballet that was originally scored by Aaron Copland and choreographed by Agnes de Mille. The evening also includes an original, new classical ballet piece and the world premiere of “Victor,” an original work inspired by the Mary Shelley horror classic, “Frankenstein,” that eschews monsters in favor of exploring the novel’s more introspective themes.

Where: The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave.

When: Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$35

Info: thecowlescenter.org