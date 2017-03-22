Get in gear with 30 Days of Biking

30 Days of Biking. Submitted photo

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis

30 Days of Biking

Dust off your bicycle and schedule a tune-up — it’s time for 30 Days of Biking. Participating cyclists pledge to ride their bikes every day in April and share their adventures on social media via the hashtag “30daysofbiking.” There are also a variety of community events surrounding the international movement (which got its start in Minneapolis) throughout the month.

Where: Various locations in the Twin Cities

When: April 1–30

Cost: Free

Info: 30daysofbiking.com

Kickoff Ride

Celebrate the first day of 30 Days of Biking in the city where it all began. At 11 a.m., riders meet at the Commons downtown for coffee, opening remarks and a group photo before hitting the streets for a slow-paced, paths-focused ride around the Twin Cities, ending with an after party at Surly Brewing’s Destination Brewery with Hipshaker DJ Brian Engel.

Where: Begins at the Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S.

When: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Pastry Rides

Every Saturday morning in April, Uptown bike shop Perennial Cycles organizes a family- and beginner-friendly, slow-paced ride, led by shop staff and friends. Rides vary throughout the month, spanning an average of five to six miles. Get there early for complimentary pastries.

Where: Departs from Perennial Cycles, 3342 Hennepin Ave.

When: 9 a.m.–noon Saturdays in April

Thursday Rides

The Joyful Riders Club hosts a leisurely ride every Thursday evening in April, beginning and ending at Surly Brewing.

Where: Departs from Surly Brewing Company, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE

When: 6 p.m.–9 p.m. Thursdays in April

‘The Weather Diaries’

On assignment from the Nordic House in Reykjavík, Iceland, artist duo Sarah Cooper and Nina Gorfer were tasked with exploring the roots of West Nordic fashion for the 2014 Nordic Fashion Biennale. Together, they collaborated with a dozen contemporary designers from Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands to create “The Weather Diaries,” an exhibition and installation that explores the impact of weather on the cultural identity of residents of the West Nordic Islands. Cooper and Gorfer’s painterly images, created from densely collaged layers of photographs to sumptuous effect, showcase West Nordic fashions alongside the desolate terrains, steaming rivers and deep fjords of the islands. The show, part of the American Swedish Institute’s 2017 programming series, “Migration, Identity and Belonging,” will kick off with a preview party featuring a discussion with Cooper and Gorfer, live music by RONiiA and activities from the 612 Sauna Society and the Textile Center.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S.

When: First Look preview party: 6:30 p.m.–11 p.m. Friday, March 24 (7 p.m. discussion). On view March 25–July 2

Cost: Preview party: $20 ($15 ASI members); museum admission: $10 adults, $7 ages 62-plus, $5 ages 6–18 and students with ID, free for members

Info: asimn.org

‘Sensitive Indicators’

While melting ice caps are troubling news for glacier scientists, they can be a rich source of inspiration for artists. “Sensitive Indicators,” a new collection of abstract paintings by Minnesota artist Betsy Ruth Byers, was inspired by the Icelandic term jökulhlaup (a glacial flood), the United States Geological Survey’s historical studies of glacial change and Maurice Merleau-Ponty’s theories on perception. Byers uses elements traditionally found in landscape painting, such as light, space, horizon lines and texture, to illustrate the slow movement of landscapes over time and their relationship to water in her paintings, which evoke melting ice formations and shrinking glacial structures.

Where: Kolman & Pryor Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE

When: Artist reception: 7 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, March 25. On view through April 15

Cost: Free

Info: kolmanpryorgallery.com

‘Titicut Follies, the Ballet’

Based on Frederick Wiseman’s groundbreaking and controversial 1967 documentary, “Titicut Follies,” this new, full-length ballet by James Sewell Ballet explores the institutionalization of mentally ill criminals at the Bridgewater State Hospital for the criminally insane. The show was first conceived in 2014 when Sewell met Wiseman during his fellowship at the Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University. The resulting collaboration, which features an original score by legendary composer (and musical director of the “Saturday Night Live” band) Lenny Pickett, aims to expand the scope of traditional ballet and its connection to contemporary life. On March 29, the Walker Art Center will host a screening of the documentary along with a conversation between Wiseman and Sewell at the Walker Cinema ($14, or $11.20 for Walker members, students and seniors).

Where: The Cowles Center for Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave.

When: Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m.; Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $20–$36

Info: 206-3600, thecowlescenter.org

Minnesota Craft Beer Festival

More than 85 craft breweries from Minnesota and beyond will descend on the Minneapolis Convention Center for the annual Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. Sample unlimited three-ounce pours of more than 220 taproom and limited-release craft beers — more than double that of last year’s event — from local favorites including 612 Brew, Surly, Northgate, Lakes & Legends and more while enjoying live music. Proceeds will be donated to the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S.

When: 1:30 p.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, April 1

Cost: $39.99 ($19.99 designated driver)

Info: minnesotacraftbeerfestival.com

‘To Begin With’

Charles Dickens is beloved for creating some of literature’s greatest characters. In “To Begin With,” an original play by Minnesota playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, Dickens himself is front and center. The play was inspired by a little-known work by Dickens that was originally written for his children. Unlike the fictional works “A Christmas Carol” and “Oliver Twist,” it was an adaptation of the Gospels, which Dickens wrote to give his children a sense of morality and an understanding of redemption. The witty, insightful play explores why he wrote it and the struggles he may have faced in his creative process, starring the legendary writer’s great-great grandson, Gerald Charles Dickens, in the title role.

Where: Historic Wesley Center, 101 E. Grant St.

When: March 28–April 15

Cost: $20–$25

Info: 455-9501 or hennepintheatretrust.org