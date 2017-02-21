Theater of Public Policy Launches New Season

The Theater of Public Policy. Submitted photo

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

Since 2011, The Theater of Public Policy (T2P2) has been using improv humor to make politics accessible to average citizens. Kicking off Monday, March 6, the Minneapolis theater troupe’s spring season will feature special guests who include two candidates for governor and Minneapolis’ chief of police, plus topics spanning diplomacy, state audits and what happens to our trash once it’s collected.

Where: Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St. / When: Mondays in March and April through April 24 from 7 p.m.–8:30 p.m. / Cost: $12 advance, $15 at the door / Info: t2p2.net

Season highlights:

March 6: “To Serve and Reflect”: As the role of police officers and their relationship with citizens has become a major issue in many U.S. cities, T2P2 invites Janée Harteau, the Minneapolis Chief of Police, to weigh in.

March 13: “The Auditor Always Rings Twice”: Rebecca Otto, Minnesota State Auditor and DFL candidate for Governor, will discuss what it takes to audit the state’s finances — and her plans to shake up local government.

March 20: “Up the Amazon without a Paddle”: Olivia LaVecchia, co-author of a report on Amazon’s effects on local communities and businesses, discusses how the online retail giant has changed the face of retail and labor in Minnesota.

March 27: “Who Needs Friends?! Diplomacy 2017”: Mary Curtin, a longtime Foreign Service officer and current diplomat-in-residence, talks about the current state of diplomacy in the U.S. — and why the latest diplomatic appointments are a big deal.

Winterfest

After 15 years in St. Paul, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s annual cold-weather craft brew festival is making its way to Minneapolis for the first time ever. Winterfest will pop up at Target Field with more than 90 Minnesota-crafted beers from nearly 100 guild member breweries including local favorites Surly, Summit, Dangerous Man and 612Brew. In addition to unlimited samples of specialty and seasonal beers, a ticket includes catered food, craft beer education and live music.

Where: Delta SKY360° Legends Club at Target Field, 1 Twins Way

When: Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Cost: $75 in advance, $85 day of event

Info: mncraftbrew.org

Cuban Film Festival

More than two years since the announcement that the U.S. and Cuba would begin to normalize relations, Minnesota’s annual Cuban Film Festival is still going strong heading into its eighth year. Highlights from this year’s lineup include “El Acompañante (The Companion),” a universal story of struggle against adversity that deals with AIDS in the world of amateur boxing (Feb. 23); “Cuba Libre (Free Cuba),” a retelling of the country’s 1898 revolution for freedom from Spain as seen through the eyes of two young children (March 2); and “The Black Roots of Salsa,” a 2010 documentary that explores the influence of Afro-Cuban dance and music culture (March 30).

Where: St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE. Main St.

When: Feb. 23–March 30 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $8; $6 for MSP Film Society members, students and seniors

Info: mspfilm.org

Guillermo del Toro: At Home with Monsters

Conceived by the Minneapolis Institute of Art and organized in partnership with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Art Gallery of Ontario, this first-ever museum retrospective on Guillermo del Toro offers a glimpse into the creative process behind the famed Mexican filmmaker’s unique vision. The exhibition showcases more than 500 pieces culled from his film oeuvre—which includes “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy” and “Pacific Rim”—and vast personal collection, including sculpture, paintings, prints, photography, costumes and ancient artifacts, alongside objects del Toro selected from Mia’s permanent collection.

Related events include screenings of del Toro’s films, an opening night celebration (March 4 from 8 p.m.–midnight).

Where: Target Gallery at Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S.

When: March 5–May 28

Cost: $20; $16 for Mia members

Info: artsmia.org

Six Degrees of Separation

Based on the existential premise that everyone in the world is connected to everyone else by no more than six acquaintances, this Tony Award–nominated play wrestles with themes of race, class and manners. Inspired by the real-life con artist David Hampton, the story begins when Paul, a young black man, convinces a wealthy, white New York couple that is the son of Sidney Poitier — a ruse that quickly comes undone, leading to lasting consequences for all three characters. This staging of the drama by Minneapolis company Theater Latte Da and director Peter Rothstein features performances by Twin Cities favorites Mark Benninghofen and Sally Wingert, imaginative staging by Ivey Award–winning scenic designer Kate Sutton-Johnson and a live musical underscore.

Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE

When: March 11–April 9 (previews March 8–10)

Cost: $35–$48

Info: theaterlatteda.com

D.C. Ice: The Gilded Menagerie

Over the past decade, Twin Cities artist D.C. Ice has become known for her distinctive, darkly whimsical scratchboard paintings of anthropomorphic creatures. The artist softens the sinister themes and rough edges of her razor-blade illustrations by incorporating soft pastels and flowers. Her latest exhibition, “The Gilded Menagerie,” is composed of a series of mixed media portraits of bears, foxes and deer that delves into themes of folklore, hunting and divine exaltation. Debuting in conjunction with the exhibition are new works by local artists Shawna Gilmore, Ashley Mary and Kristen Arden, plus window displays by Anna Chambers-Goldberg and D.C. Ice.

Where: Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St.

When: March 4–April 8; opening reception on Saturday, March 4 from 7 p.m.–10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: gallery360mpls.com