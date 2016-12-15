It’s time for last-minute holiday shopping

File photo

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

Whether it’s because you’re a bit behind or you have a really long list, many of us are scrambling for our last gifts this holiday season. Well, you’re in luck, because between now and the holidays there are several markets that are perfect for picking up last-minute items for anyone on your list.

Procraftinate

Procraftinate is an under-utilized term meaning to delay or postpone holiday gift shopping, and now it’s also an event for procraftinators. The Minneapolis Craft Market is hosting an emergency shopping event featuring a couple dozen artisans and other makers at Lakes & Legends Brewing so you can catch up on gift giving all in one place. Shopping opportunities include everything from artsy upcycled bags and more from Maps and Scraps to one-of-a-kind jewelry from Perpetually au Courant. And if decorating presents isn’t your thing, there will be a gift-wrapping station so you can sneak all your goodies under the tree before anyone can even notice.

Where: Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon–5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: mplscraftmarket.com

Crap Craft

For many, 2016 hasn’t been a great year. In fact, it was crap. The Grown-Up Club, a monthly activity group founded in 2013 for reluctant adults, is hosting a crappy crafting session for those of us who are down in the dumps. Participants can make ornaments inspired by a certain brown emoji and spruce them up with all sorts of felt, feathers and other fixings. They could be a last-minute addition to a Christmas tree or even a little fun gift for a friend to commiserate with. Don’t miss the group’s next event, Tryorama, a diorama fair for grown-ups next month at Sisyphus Brewing.

Where: Common Roots Café, 2558 Lyndale Ave. S.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 6:45 p.m.–9 p.m.

Cost: Free, $5 suggested donation

Info: grownup.club

Last Call: A Holiday Market

It’s last call for gifts if you still want to make it this season. The Food Building is hosting its own mini market, complete with brews from Fulton Beer and classic holiday movies and music. On top of its own resident companies — including Red Table Meat Co., the Lone Grazer Creamery and Baker’s Field Flour & Bread — the Northeast Minneapolis food business incubator will feature freshly printed goods from The Bitter Buffalo, gift boxes courtesy of Minny & Paul, nonprofit Still Kickin and many more. The event includes a gift-wrapping station too.

Where: Food Building, 1401 Marshall St. NE

When: Friday, Dec. 23 from 3 p.m.–9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: foodbuilding.com

What the Elf?!

If “The Christmas Carol” isn’t your kind of holiday tradition, the Brave New Workshop’s latest show could be for you. The sketches of “The Brave New Workshop’s 2016 Holiday Revue: What the Elf?!” hit on all the latest holiday touch points, from Prince and David Bowie songs translated into holiday cheer to the anxiety of attending holiday parties, all to comedic results.

Where: Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave. S.

When: Through Jan. 28, 2017

Cost: $33–$38

Info: bravenewworkshop.com

Carols & Barrels

Able Seedhouse + Brewery is hosting a festive night of beer, art and music to benefit fellow Northeasters Sarah Jane’s Music School. Bring some friends and join a group sing-a-long of holiday favorites with Sarah Jane Perbix and her students while helping out the music school’s scholarship program. Beyond the brews, Potter’s Pasties will have warm pies, Empire Coffee + Pastry will have Christmas cookies and there will be hot cider for kids.

Where: Able Seedhouse & Brewery, 1121 Quincy St. NE

When: Friday, Dec. 23 from 6:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations recommended

Info: ablebeer.com

It’s A Wonderful Life In Concert

The Minnesota Orchestra is getting into the holiday spirit with the latest show of its popular Live at Orchestra Hall series. For their next cinematic performance, the musicians will bring Dimitri Tiomkin’s score from the beloved film “It’s a Wonderful Life” to life while the classic plays on the large screen.

Where: Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall

When: Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Cost: $30–$80

Info: minnesotaorchestra.org

The Soulstice

The Soulstice is back at Aria for its third year, officially bringing in the winter season with fresh musical talent from Minneapolis. This year, the mini seasonal festival features young up-and-comers based in the City of Lakes such as Blanda, a 20-year-old DJ and pianist performing jazzy trip-hop; Kwey, a Ghanaian-American producer and soulful multi-instrumentalist; and indie electronic artist and DJ Su Na. Psychedelic pop-rockers Solid Gold, veterans of the Twin Cities music scene, round out the lineup. The Soulstice will have food trucks O’Cheeze and Gastrotruck on hand to serve up soul-warming fare.

Where: Aria, 105 N. 1st N.

When: Dec. 22-23 from 8 p.m.–2 a.m.

Cost: $20

Info: facade-creative.com

Tig Notaro

Whether you know her from Amazon’s “Transparent” or her Grammy Award-winning stand-up performances, Tig Notaro has made a name for herself by delivering honest, often dark comedy. The comedian, who will take her act to the Skyway Theatre this month, recently produced and starred in “One Mississippi,” a semi-autobiographical series that debuted earlier this year. If she wasn’t doing enough, Notaro recently released a New York Times best-selling memoir, “I’m Just a Person,” detailing her experiences with cancer, a breakup and other calamities.

Where: Skyway Theatre, 711 Hennepin Ave.

When: Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

Cost: $29.50–$35

Info: skywaytheatre.com