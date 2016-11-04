Minneapolis brings in Election Day with political parties

The Theater of Public Policy. Submitted photo

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

The longest presidential election season in our country’s history is finally coming to a close, and, better or worse, it’s time to elect someone new. From your choice of election night parties to a series of presidential plays, there’s plenty to help prepare you for election results — not to mention bring in the non-election season.

Election Night with T2P2

The Twin Cities’ own politically savvy improv troupe are bringing in our country’s next leaders with expert analysis, comedy — and bowling. The Theater of Public Policy will have a multi-partisan election night party at Bryant Lake Bowl with appearances by elected officials and other guests throughout the biggest political night of the year. Dennis Curley and the Explainers will perform at 7 p.m. and guests can play in an Electoral College Bowling Tournament throughout the night as live election results come in.

Where: Bryant Lake Bowl, 810 W. Lake St.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 p.m.–midnight

Cost: Free

Info: t2p2.net

Election Party with Minnesota Tonight

Minnesota Tonight, the local version of “The Daily Show,” will cover the election results live the only way they know how — with political satire. The group’s 21-plus election night party will feature improv comedy from Mayhem and music from General B and the Wiz. And there will be lots and lots of booze as the audience celebrates — or commiserates, Minnesota Tonight says — as results come in and the fate of the nation is revealed.

Where: Brave New Workshop ETC Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Cost: $15 in advance, $18 at the door

Info: bravenewworkshop.com

44 Plays for 44 Presidents

Maybe you sat through all 37 hours of PBS’ “The Presidents” series in school, but do you really remember what James Garfield or Warren Harding did as the leader of our country? Theatre Pro Rata can help you with that. The Minneapolis-based theater company is putting on a second term of “44 Plays for 44 Presidents.” Much like “The Presidents,” Theater Pro Rata is going through each presidency’s highs and lows in plays, mini-musicals and comedy, which should be ideal for election season. The show goes on at nimbus theatre’s new home, dubbed the Crane Theater, in Northeast Minneapolis.

Where: The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St. NE

When: Nov. 6–8

Cost: $14-$41

Info: theatreprorata.org

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique

Whether you’re ready or not, the holiday shopping season is just one holiday away — or perhaps you’ve already started. The producers of the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show are launching a new shopping destination to bring together more than 200 artisans and vendors at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minneapolis Holiday Boutique is expected to bring 25,000 people to the home of the Minnesota Vikings where they’ll find clothes, jewelry, gifts and gourmet food. The three-day market will feature a Festival of Trees from the Minneapolis Fire Department, drinks at shopper relaxation lounges and a package check area.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St.

When: Nov. 11–13

Cost: $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Info: minneapolisholidayboutique.com

MCAD Art Sale

The annual art sale at the Minnesota College of Art and Design is one of the best-kept secrets of dealers, curators and art lovers. Now nearing its 20th year, the MCAD art sale is known for being one the country’s top destinations for affordable work from emerging artists before they get big. Proceeds from sales go to individual artists or to a MCAD scholarship fund. First access begins on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. with a $150 reception with bites from Eat Street restaurants. On Friday, Nov. 18 from 6 p.m.–9 p.m. attendance is reduced to $25-$30. The art sale is free on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis College of Art and Design, 2501 Stevens Ave.

When: Nov. 17–19

Cost: $0-$150

Info: mcad.edu

Midnight

Coming off the Halloween season, Light Grey Art Lab’s latest exhibition, “Midnight,” features work from artists exploring the other side — the world of both dreams and nightmares. Each artist in “Midnight” takes on their own particularly vivid dreams and tackles a little psychoanalysis through their work, which run the gamut of dark and dreamy, heartfelt and haunting. The Whittier-based gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon–7 p.m. and Sunday from noon–5 p.m.

Where: Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St.

When: Through Nov. 19

Cost: Free

Info: lightgreyartlab.com

Art Attack

Art Attack, Northeast Minneapolis’ other big three-day art festival, returns to the Northrup King Building with 250 painters, printmakers and more opening their studios to the public for the festivities. With all that’s going on in our political climate this season, this year’s theme is peace and love. Visitors can write what the theme means to them as part of a “Global Thoughts of Peace and Love” installation on the building’s third floor. On Saturday, artist Jane Elias will be creating a thematic mural with help from visitors. Art Attack runs Friday, Nov. 4 from 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon–8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon–5 p.m.

Where: Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE

When: Nov. 4–6

Cost: Free

Info: northrupkingbuilding.com