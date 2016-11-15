It’s time to burn some pre-Thanksgiving calories

The Moustache Run. Photo courtesy of The Moustache Run Facebook page

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

In department stores across the country November’s biggest holiday is overlooked thanks to being sandwiched between Halloween and the winter holiday season. While some people have already written it off, there’s a lot going on — from charitable bike races to calorie-busting dance nights — to give Thanksgiving the respect it deserves.

Beer Run with Dangerous Man

Sometimes the best way to prepare for the biggest meal of the year is to get a little exercise. Northeast Minneapolis-based brewery Dangerous Man Brewing Co. is hosting a “pre-turkey trot” beer run as part of the Brewery Running Series, a collection of races pairing athleticism and alcohol. This 5K fun run isn’t exactly for competitive runners — there are no timers or medals, just free beer and swag. Plus, you can get your giving on because all proceeds go to Minnesota nonprofits.

Where: Dangerous Man Brewing Co., 1300 2nd St. NE

When: Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $30

Info: breweryrunningseries.com

Cranksgiving

Cranksgiving is a Minneapolis-style food drive. Part bike ride, part food drive and part scavenger hunt, the free event has cyclists racing to grocery stores to buy food to donate for families to eat during the week of Thanksgiving. The race, which is now held in dozens of cities across the country, will benefit Joyce Uptown Food Shelf this year. For riders, there will be awards and a post-race after party at Sunrise Cyclery. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and the ride kicks off at 3 p.m.

Where: Sunrise Cyclery, 2901 Blaisdell Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 2 p.m.–7 p.m.

Cost: Free, $10–$15 recommended for donated food

Info: cranksgiving.org

Transmission Thanksgiving Eve

If races aren’t your thing, maybe dancing is. Transmission will help you burn a few extra calories with its annual Thanksgiving Eve party at Mill City Nights. The event, which will feature DJ Jake Rudh’s usual eclectic sets of music from the ’60s to today, will be one of the last music nights at the venue, which is shutting its doors before the end of the year. If you’re already stressed out with holidays, get ready to dance — and leave your in-laws at home.

Where: Mill City Nights, 111 5th St. N.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m.

Cost: $10 at the door, $8 in advance

Info: millcitynights.com

Moustache Run

For five years the annual Moustache Run has had facial hair-clad runners take to the picturesque Mississippi riverfront for one of the last races of the city’s running season. The series of 5K, 10K and half marathon races, which benefit the Minnesota Prostate Cancer Coalition, combine the spirit of Movember with fun runs for a unique cold-weather run. The half marathon kicks off at 8:30 a.m., the 5K and 10K begin at 8:45 a.m. and a Lil’ Mo Mile run for kids starts at 8:50 a.m. By 9 a.m. the Finisher’s Festival begins and at 11 a.m. there’s an awards ceremony with a contest for the best moustaches.

Where: Main Street Park, 1 Main St. SE

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m.

Cost: $40–$75

Info: moustacherun.com

The Passage or What Comes of Searching in the Dark

Local theater company 7th House Theater is bringing its next original musical to the Guthrie Theater’s Dowling Studio as part of its Level Nine Series. “The Passage or What Comes of Searching in the Dark” follows two children on a real-life adventure stranger than anything they could have imagined. As part of the series, the show has just $9 tickets and will have a discussion component to address today’s most significant topics and questions.

Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 2nd St. S.

When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 4

Cost: $9

Info: guthrietheater.org

Nordic Holidays: Celebrations of Lights

With the holiday season fast approaching, the annual “Nordic Holidays: Celebrations of Light” exhibit returns to the American Swedish Institute. The holiday series showcases decorated rooms inside the historic Turnblad Mansion designed by groups across Europe to reflect their own customs. On top of the new exhibit, ASI is hosting its annual Glögg tours complete with the warm, mulled wine and bites from its restaurant, FIKA. ASI is also throwing an open house for the neighborhood with free museum admission on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

Where: American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave.

When: Now through Jan. 8, 2017

Cost: Included with $10 admission

Info: asimn.org

Avant Garden

One of the biggest art events in the Twin Cities is bringing together the city’s premier art auction, gourmet treats and even a member of A Tribe Called Quest. The Walker Art Center’s annual benefit, Avant Garden, will see the unveiling of new commissions from artists Frank Big Bear, Philippe Parreno, and Aaron Spangler, and a night of music and dancing with DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad of the recent “Saturday Night Live” guests. Plus, the museum really knows how to make an entrance, unveiling its brand new lobby area on top of the new “Question the Wall Itself” exhibition. For true art lovers, the Walker will auction off works from artists like Tauba Auerbach, Carroll Dunham, Katharina Fritsch and more.

Where: Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.–midnight

Cost: $125–$10,000

Info: walkerart.org