The land of laughs

The Get Out Guide features all the events to get you out and around Minneapolis.

The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, the state’s largest comedy event, returns this month, bringing together all of Minnesota’s best comics to Minneapolis. The fest will have local and national comedians performing at venues across the city, from the Comedy Corner Underground to Sisyphus Brewing and the Uptown VFW.

The festival opens with a Thursday, Oct. 13 show at Sisyphus Brewing with host and famed local personality Fancy Ray McCloney and Seattle-based comic Derek Sheen. It closes with an Oct. 15 Best of the Fest event at Sisyphus Brewing showcasing the most popular talents of all the previous shows.

Where: Various venues

When: Oct. 13–15

Cost: $12-$18 per ticketed event

Info: 10000laughs.com

Extremely LOL and Incredibly Jokes

Named for possibly the least comedic movie of recent memory, “Extremely LOL and Incredibly Jokes” brings the latest new talent to the 10,000 Laughs Festival. The event, with Boy Kisses Comedy comic Drew Janda hosting, will feature some of the best young comics from around the country each giving seven minutes of material.

Where: The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave.

When: Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

Cost: $12

Info: 10000laughs.com

Showcase Showcase

Minnesota’s own Andy Erikson — a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and once named Duluth’s funniest person — will close out this 10,000 Laughs Festival showcase of both local and national acts. The show is packed with talent before the festival comes to a close.

Where: Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W.

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $18

Info: 10000laughs.com

7 Sins

Painter Kate Renee debuts her new three-dimensional painting technique in her second solo show, dubbed “7 Sins,” at Gamut Gallery. The Elliot Park-based gallery’s last exhibition examines the seven deadly sins, each paired with familiar pop culture icons and classic cartoon characters to create light-hearted political parody. The “7 Sins” pieces have seven layers of paint to create a multi-dimensional experience. Renee will discuss the work with Danielle Ricci of Borealis Dance, which will perform a dance inspired by “7 Sins.” The exhibit will have a finale show on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 p.m.–11 p.m. with Minneapolis-based avant-garde rock band ACTN ($10, $15 with CD).

Where: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St.

When: Through Oct. 29

Cost: Free

Info: gamutgallerympls.com

Minneapolis Craft Market

Whether you want to get a head start on holiday shopping or simply find something a little different, the Minneapolis Craft Market is one of the easiest places to find goods from local makers and artists all under one roof. Plus, you can drink while you shop. The pop-up artisan market bounces between Minneapolis breweries on Sundays in October and early November, switching between Inbound BrewCo in the North Loop (Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13) and Lakes & Legends in Loring Park (Oct. 9, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6). The market’s dozens of vendors offer a variety of goods, from jewelry and pottery to clothes and décor.

Where: Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. 5th St., and Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave.

When: Oct. 9 and 16

Cost: Free

Info: mplscraftmarket.com

NerdCon: Stories

About 5,000 nerds of all shapes, sizes and fandoms are set to take over the Minneapolis Convention Center this October for NerdCon Stories. The weekend-long convention brings to Minneapolis the spirit of VidCon — California’s YouTube-friendly video conference — through mutual founder Hank Green, a well-known YouTuber, and fellow storytellers of all backgrounds. Among the eclectic list of guests are Minneapolis-based rapper and author Dessa Darling of Doomtree, Madison-based fantasy writer Patrick Rothfuss and “The Fault in Our Stars” writer and Internet celebrity John Green.

Where: Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S.

When: Oct. 14–15

Cost: $100

Info: nerdconstories.com

Oktober56fest

Fans of Northeast Minneapolis’ 56 Brewing know that the brewery is unable to pour pints in its sample room legally, but for its Oktober56fest event, all bets are off. Along with its core beers, the “garden-to-growler” brewery will have its Oktober56fest lager, Zeusus Rubus wheat ale, Railyard bourbon barrel-aged stout, Walnut Joy stout and the Dank Pale Ale. If the beer wasn’t enough, 56 will have music, food and an open garden patio. The fest runs Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m.–10 p.m. and Saturday from noon–10 p.m.

Where: 56 Brewing, 3134 California St. NE

When: Oct. 13–15

Cost: Free

Info: 56brewing.com