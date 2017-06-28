Flavor
Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Frère Jacques

By Carla Waldemar

How long since you’ve dined in the Marquette Hotel, longtime anchor of the IDS? Not since Mary Tyler Moore left the building?

In a move to end that lapse, management recently converted the all-glass, prime people-watching corner on Marquette Avenue to Jacques’, a Voyageur-themed — no, wait! — an Italian restaurant. Scratch the wild rice, blueberries, walleye and whatnot for a list of standard, could-be-anywhere Italian staples. They’re listed in tiny gray type on a gray menu challenging for anyone old enough for cheaters. So is the noise level, because that’s the first question you readers always ask.

The window-bound room is downright beautiful — an elegantly spare setting of marble-topped tables, classy accent chairs and comfy sofas below “candle”-ring chandeliers. And that view!

Yet, oddly down-market touches emerge: clunky wine glasses more suited for a dive bar (and a short BTG list that won’t set hearts a-flutter) and brown-paper doggie bags that could pass for grocery sacks. Neither bread nor amuse-bouche offered, as might befit the menu’s price point. Hey, I’m just sayin’ …

That menu employs joke-y categories, such as Native Fare (which it isn’t) like minestrone and Caesar salad and Chart Your Course for shared starters (most $10–$24): bruschetta, a solo meatball, meat-and-cheese boards. They’re followed by artisanal pizzas (called Artisanal Pizzas), $12–$18, and Savory Comforts.

Those comforts translate to pasta in two portion sizes, $14–$19 and $19–$24, and they may very well comfort those not obsessed with authenticity.

Submitted photo
Submitted photo

The spinach-ricotta gnocchi provided lots of medium-textured potato dumplings (give them a five on a 10-point scale of ideally ethereal to lethally lumpy), drastically over-laden with an over-sweet tomato basil sauce. The saffron tagliatelle showed more skill: very fresh-tasting, light and limpid noodles tossed with snippets of broccoli rabe and sauced with a pleasant basil pesto, bobbing with hunks of fennel sausage more appropriate either, one, in crumbles, to two, atop those pizzas.

We Expanded Our Horizons (that’s what entrees, $19–$30, are called) with orders of branzino and osso buco.

The fish fillets — thin by nature, dry by overcooking — proved tasty, sided with sliced fingerlings and an herb-fennel mix that paired well with the fish. Better: the enormous osso buco (thus, the doggie bag), full-flavored but salty and moderately tender, hunkered over first-rate yet scanty pools of polenta and a veggie mix in a rich onion gravy. Round out your plate with Prairie Home Companions, $7 each.

Dessert — none made in-house, according to our attentive server — pays tribute to local providers with Muddy Paws cheesecake and Sebastian Joe’s ice cream, along with a cookie plate and flourless chocolate torte, among others (all $8). No surprises here. Well, yes, one: the $6 price tag for a cappuccino. Have I been living in a cave? Or scrimping by at Starbucks?

 

Jacques’

No website or phone for the restaurant yet

710 S. Marquette Ave.

333-4545