Date Night for (food) lovers

Welcome to Date Night at Café Lurcat.

I was all set to let you in on a well-kept secret, but, elbowing our way through the crowd on a recent Sunday evening, it’s clear that somebody already blabbed.

For the remaining few as innocent as I, here’s the deal: a three-course dinner of multiple choices for $50 a couple every Sunday evening, plus — plus! — half off on bottles of wine, like the lovely petite sirah we sipped as we let our eyes wander over the smart setting.

The vista segues from pretty Loring Park across a room of understated chic to the open kitchen, with a newly promoted head chef and new menu in place.

Sunday evenings, it’s an opportunity for puttin’ on the Ritz at Motel 6 prices.

And yes, the food’s as fine as the friendly, attitude-free service.

From among the trio of starters, we shared a plate of beef carpaccio — sweet as all get-out, boasting a boutonniere of shaved cremini mushrooms in a lust-inducing perfume of truffle oil.

Next, Lurcat’s signature salad: twigs of sweet-tart apple and savory cheese bundled upright under a dusting of chives. (Or choose pear and goat cheese on endive and micro-greens.) Habit-forming.

Next, a generous, ruddy square of salmon, moist as when it came out of the water, given a sweet-hot punch of Korean flavors and partnered with nicely chewy black rice and a lively ginger/scallion mince.