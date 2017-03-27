Juicing made easy with Zula Juice

Submitted image

When you think about a juice cleanse you think about lots of grocery shopping, lots of prep work and lots of dishes, right? Enter Zula Juice, owned by Twin Cities couple Renee and Tim Peters.

Zula Juice was created four years ago after Renee had the couple’s fourth child and discovered the refreshing benefits of juicing. She soon had more energy, better-looking skin and less dependency on caffeine (which is saying something for a mother of four boys) and was quickly hooked.

She created Zula Juice with her husband as a way for them to make clean food fun and convenient for more people. Zula Juice offers a variety of cold-pressed, nutrient-packed juices including flavors like “Carrot Plunge” (carrot, lime and Fuji apple) and “Green Glow” (kale, mint, pineapple and cucumber). As a commitment to convenience, Zula Juice has free delivery in the metro area for all its juices and juice cleanse kits.

In addition to making the juicing process easy, Renee and Tim also make it high quality.

Zula Juice was the first juice company in the Twin Cities to be certified organic, and they use local ingredients whenever possible. Zula Juica is also dedicated to being HPP-free. HPP is high-pressure pasteurization, which uses heat to reduce microbial content (including probiotics) and increase the shelf life of a product.

All juices found at yoga studios, grab-and-go cafes, grocery stores and even co-ops are required to be pasteurized. As juice (or any product) sits on a shelf, its antioxidant, enzyme and vitamin levels decrease. Fresh juice should be consumed within five days of being pressed.

Lucky for us, Renee and Tim make all their juice within 24 hours of sale at their kitchen in St. Paul. They also wake up early on Saturdays to press juice for the Mill City Farmers Market.

You can learn more about the process, discover the benefits of fresh juice and sample all of Zula’s flavors at the upcoming indoor winter markets, held 10 a.m.–1 p.m. March 25, April 8 and April 22 inside the Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St. Find more information at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Overnight muesli with Zula cashew milk

Recipe courtesy of the Mill City Farmers Market

Simple and delicious, this easy breakfast is loaded with plant-based protein, heart healthy oats and lots of rich flavor.

Zula Juice Cashew Dream is made by pressing raw cashews, maple syrup, dates, vanilla and cinnamon. Bircher muesli is a traditional Swiss cereal made of untoasted and unsweetened oats, nuts, seeds and dried fruit.

The overnight soaking in this recipe sprouts the oats, which activates enzymes that start to break down and soften the grain. Not only does this step add texture and flavor to the cereal, but it also makes less work for your body to digest and retains the cereal’s nutritional density.

Ingredients

1 cup Zula Juice Cashew Dream

¼ cup Bliss Granola Triple Berry Bircher Museli

Combine ingredients in a jar or bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Enjoy as a simple weekday breakfast.